Michael Eugene Wiles

February 22, 1950 – September 16th, 2021

Michael "Mike" Eugene Wiles of Hamilton, Montana passed away Thursday, September 16th, 2021 at Community Medical Center, Missoula, due to complications from COVID. Mike was born February 22nd, 1950, in Concord, California to Everett and Kathleen (Wright) Wiles.

Mike was raised in California, graduating from Calistoga High School, Napa Valley College and attending Sacramento State. Mike proudly began his law enforcement career as an officer at the Calistoga Police Department and later, a deputy at the Napa County Sheriff's Office. While Mike attended Sacramento State, he worked as a firefighter at the Arden Fire Station (Sacramento). Mike went back into law enforcement as an officer at Chico PD in the early 1970's. It was while working at Chico PD, he met his bride and life-long best friend, Glenda Williams, who was also a police officer and dispatcher there.

Together, Mike and Glenda had three children, worked together in law enforcement, opened their own gun store and indoor shooting range, raised horses, mules and Longhorn cattle, and bought their ranch in Hamilton in 1991. Mike operated a successful excavation business in the Bitterroot Valley, building upwards of 72 homes over the last three decades. After Mike's "retirement" in 2017, he and his good friend, Phillip Chaffin, began building fire trucks as a business and a hobby.

Mike was strong in his faith and was a believer in Christ. Mike and Glenda are members of the Stevensville Church of Christ. Mike studied the bible with friends, family, and strangers, ultimately leading many souls to the Lord. He taught his children the how to love the Lord and put God and family first.

Mike enjoyed fishing, taking his children and grandchildren on his boat, sitting on his deck with his wife, Glenda, enjoying the view of the Bitterroot Valley, talking on the phone to his many friends and family, daily breakfast with his friends, and restoring cars and trucks. Mike was a master of all trades, the most giving man, a loving husband, the absolute best Dad, an amazing Grandpa, uncle, brother, son, and friend. If you knew Mike, you loved him and could rely on him.

Mike was preceded in death by his father and mother, Everett and Kathleen Wiles. Mike is survived by his wife of 45 years, Glenda, their sons; Troy (Faith) Wiles, Kelly (Beth) Wiles, their daughter, Whitney (Jonny) Dickson, his younger brother, Kenny Wiles, his nephews; Matt and Evan Wiles, niece; Audra White, cousins; Lani (Greg) Watkins, and Nikki (Walt) Black, and his grandchildren; Max, Nikolai, Daniel, James, Kainoa, Keala and Kahala.

Services will be held Monday, September 27th, 2021 at the Hamilton Riverview Cemetery on Westbridge Road in Hamilton, Montana at 1 pm. Chairs on site are limited. Please consider bringing a chair with you. Condolences may be left for the family at www.dalyleachchapel.com

Services will be outdoors and there will be no reception at this time due to health and safety concerns of COVID. Flowers may be sent to Daly-Leach Chapel. In lieu of flowers, a contribution can be made to St. Jude Children's Research Hospital.