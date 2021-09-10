I´m so sorry for your loss. Betty was such a remarkable woman who lived such a wonderful life. I had her as a teacher at Freedom and she helped me get to experience being an exchange student through AFS. She fostered a love of not just traveling in me but of getting to know people of different cultures and trying new things. I´ll be forever grateful for that. She was a compassionate person with a huge heart for her students. And I am a better person from having met her. I´m sure Heaven welcomed her in with joy. I´m so thankful that she was a part of my journey on this earth and influenced my life at a young age to pursue education, help others and know that we are all created equally by God. He made us to learn from each other. God bless your family. I am praying for y´all during this difficult time.,

