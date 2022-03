Karen Coley Davidson



July 24, 1951 - December 4, 2020



The family of Karen Coley Davidson has announced a memorial service will be held Saturday, June 5, 2021, in the chapel of Kirksey Funeral Home of Morganton from 12 to 1:30 p.m. The Rev. Willis M. Camp III will be officiating the service.



Kirksey Funeral Home of Morganton



Published by The News Herald on Jun. 4, 2021.