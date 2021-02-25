Alice Elaine (Ivey) Wagenmann

December 12, 1950 - February 22, 2021

Alice Elaine (Ivey) Wagenmann - Darby, MT.

Alice was born December 12, 1950 in Elida, New Mexico. Soon after, her family moved to Bovina, Texas, then to Carthage, Missouri.

Alice graduated High School in Jasper, Missouri. She attended South West Missouri College in Joplin, Missouri.

Beginning in 1972, Alice toured with a Gospel singing group for twelve years. Their ministry to numerous churches and people throughout the South, Mid-West and Western states is still remembered fondly by all those who enjoyed their music and the teaching of God's word. Alice was an accomplished musician and singer. Her piano playing was a pure joy to hear.

After her 12 years with "The Four Runners," Alice taught music and Bible classes in Butte and Wisdom, Montana, making many lasting friends.

Alice was a superb, selfless caregiver, ministering to both her parents until their death. Such ministry finally led Alice to Montana to care for and help the other two members of the "Four Runners."

Alice finally met her prayed-for man and married Dan Wagenmann on June 9th, 2012.

Alice enjoyed these last nearly nine years as a long-desired wife, (and adopted mom and grandmother), until God called her to be forever with Him on February 22, 2021.

Alice was unique! Everyone loved her, especially me!

May her zest for the Lord inspire us all to seek His eternal life. May her smile and love never leave us who knew and loved her!

Dan

Due to Covid restrictions, memorial services are pending.