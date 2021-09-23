Menu
Search by Name
Menu
The Montana Standard
The Montana Standard Homepage
Obituaries Section
Submit an Obituary
Find an Obituary
Sympathy Ideas
Grief Support
Search by Name
Bonnie Chadwick
1950 - 2021
BORN
1950
DIED
2021

Bonnie Chadwick, 71

April 30, 1950 - September 5, 2021

The world lost a wonderful human being in the early hours of September 5, 2021, when Bonnie Jean Chadwick (71) passed away as the result of a fall, surrounded by family and friends. Bonnie was born in Akron CO on April 30, 1950, to Donnis (Lanning) and Elsworth Chadwick and attended high school in Golden Colorado. Bonnie's life was filled with challenges due to an injury at age 29 that left her a paraplegic. She lived the remaining 42 years of her life in a wheelchair but never let that stop her. Bonnie insisted on doing things herself and was reluctant to accept help. Her stubborn streak is well known! Bonnie went on to raise her children, have a successful 20+ year career with the Johns Manville Corporation, and retired in Whitehall MT to be close to her brothers. Bonnie continued to live independently until her last days. Bonnie spent her retirement enjoying the mountain view from her front porch, visiting with friends, supporting causes close to her heart, and working in her flower gardens; she had a very green thumb and had a clematis vine that was the envy of the neighborhood! Bonnie was also a great listener and conversationalist, and she touched the lives of many. Her passing has left many people asking "who will I talk to now?". Bonnie will be greatly missed by her brothers Robert (Dee) Chadwick, Roger (Judy) Chadwick, Ed Chadwick, sister Brenda, daughters Traci (Smith) Collett and Tanya (Smith) and Craig Martin; son David Julian; grandchildren Corie (Martin) and Doug Pflibsen, Clay (Jenae) Martin, Caleb Martin, Amanda (Hellwig) and Clint Scherer, Mitchell Hellwig, Talia Wesland; great grandchildren Aidan Scherer, Easton Scherer, Marley (Wesland) Sides, Lucas Pflibsen, Dallas Hellwig, Marshall Hellwig; a multitude of aunts, uncles, cousins, nieces, nephews, and scores of friends. At Bonnie's request, no funeral services will be held. The family will hold a celebration of life at a later date.


Published by The Montana Standard on Sep. 23, 2021.
34465541-95D0-45B0-BEEB-B9E0361A315A
To plant trees in memory, please visit the Sympathy Store.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
To offer your sympathy during this difficult time, you can now have memorial trees planted in a National Forest in memory of your loved one.
MAKE A DONATION
MEMORIES & CONDOLENCES
Add a Message
Not sure what to say?
8 Entries
I worked with Bonnie at Johns Manville and stayed in touch with her through social media after she retired. She was an wonderful coworker and friend-I will miss talking with her. My heart goes out to her family.
Becky DeFeo
Work
September 28, 2021
Bonnie was a great friend thru high school. She will be sorely missed.
Mary Gordon
Friend
September 27, 2021
I've always been keen on giving nick names to those I love. And one I'd always call my granny was "G-mo" and I remember her sayin' she loved it and made her feel like a super hero. And truly she was, life wouldn't have been the same without her. And it'll surely never be the same without her here. Love and miss you always Gmo.
Clay
Family
September 23, 2021
There are no words to either offer comfort with such a loss, or words that can embrace the impact that such a Beautiful Soul as Bonnie has had in my life, and the lives of everyone who knew her. My Heart hurts, especially for her Beloved Family. I do know that Heaven gained an Angel, and she'll be singing and dancing and the Heavens will SHINE BRIGHTER BECAUSE OF HER PRESENCE & HER BEAUTIFUL SMILE. Bonnie will be near all her Loved Ones, because her LOVE LIVES ON FOREVER. Until we meet again Dear Friend... know that I LOVE YOU ALWAYS.
Jo Janacaro Taylor
September 23, 2021
So sorry for your loss. I will miss seeing her Beautiful smile and hearing her wonderful laugh. She was such a Beautiful Soul.
Dan and Fay Risher
September 23, 2021
My heart hurts for the loss of a good friend. We went to school together and keep in touch over the years enjoyed her friendship. Sending prayers to Bonnie´s family. God Bless to you all.
Jo Ann (Jody Gallagher)Swanson
Friend
September 23, 2021
Bob and I are so sad to lose our wonderful neighbor and friend. You were a blessing to us all. RIP my friend in our Good Lord´s arms.
Camilla "Millie" Baycroft
Friend
September 23, 2021
So sorry for your loss. Thoughts and prayers. God Bless.
Mark & June Gornick
September 23, 2021
Showing 1 - 8 of 8 results