Bonnie Chadwick, 71

April 30, 1950 - September 5, 2021

The world lost a wonderful human being in the early hours of September 5, 2021, when Bonnie Jean Chadwick (71) passed away as the result of a fall, surrounded by family and friends. Bonnie was born in Akron CO on April 30, 1950, to Donnis (Lanning) and Elsworth Chadwick and attended high school in Golden Colorado. Bonnie's life was filled with challenges due to an injury at age 29 that left her a paraplegic. She lived the remaining 42 years of her life in a wheelchair but never let that stop her. Bonnie insisted on doing things herself and was reluctant to accept help. Her stubborn streak is well known! Bonnie went on to raise her children, have a successful 20+ year career with the Johns Manville Corporation, and retired in Whitehall MT to be close to her brothers. Bonnie continued to live independently until her last days. Bonnie spent her retirement enjoying the mountain view from her front porch, visiting with friends, supporting causes close to her heart, and working in her flower gardens; she had a very green thumb and had a clematis vine that was the envy of the neighborhood! Bonnie was also a great listener and conversationalist, and she touched the lives of many. Her passing has left many people asking "who will I talk to now?". Bonnie will be greatly missed by her brothers Robert (Dee) Chadwick, Roger (Judy) Chadwick, Ed Chadwick, sister Brenda, daughters Traci (Smith) Collett and Tanya (Smith) and Craig Martin; son David Julian; grandchildren Corie (Martin) and Doug Pflibsen, Clay (Jenae) Martin, Caleb Martin, Amanda (Hellwig) and Clint Scherer, Mitchell Hellwig, Talia Wesland; great grandchildren Aidan Scherer, Easton Scherer, Marley (Wesland) Sides, Lucas Pflibsen, Dallas Hellwig, Marshall Hellwig; a multitude of aunts, uncles, cousins, nieces, nephews, and scores of friends. At Bonnie's request, no funeral services will be held. The family will hold a celebration of life at a later date.