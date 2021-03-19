Menu
David Joseph Carpenter
1989 - 2021
BORN
1989
DIED
2021
FUNERAL HOME
Duggan Dolan Mortuary - Butte
1805 Meadowlark Lane
Butte, MT

David Joseph Carpenter

April 06, 1989 - March 15, 2021

On April 06, 1989, the Lord blessed Dale and Roseann Carpenter with a retirement present, David Joseph Carpenter. David was the youngest of their six children and the apple of his sibling's eyes. They would jokingly refer to him as 'King David'. Growing up on the family ranch in Melrose was where his adventurous life began. As a child David was able to learn the necessary skills of cattle ranching from his father. He was taught love, compassion, and caring for others from his mother. Traits he would carry throughout his life.

He was educated in Melrose Elementary with his life-long friends Jake Kearns and J.M. Peck. David graduated from Beaverhead County High School in 2007 and was a member of Beavers 2006 Championship Football team.

Dave's passion was fishing. If there was a fish, he wanted to catch it. He often would say he was taught by the best, "Decker". Steelheading with his extended family the D'Arcys (whom he loved dearly) was his favorite.

Hunting was his second passion. Bow hunting with Tom John and McLeod was his favorite. He loved rifle hunting with his father, brothers, and sister-in-law Twylla. Dave also was passionate for motorcycling/snowmobiling with his best friend Jory Lawrence and floating the Big Hole River with his buddies.

David and Rachel Yerkich were married April 12, 2013. From that union, they were blessed with their two beautiful children, Coy Leighton (7) and Charlee Rose (5). They later divorced yet remained friends. The role of father was our David's destiny. There was nothing he loved more than his children. Camping at Browns Lake, fishing the 'Gates', floating the Big Hole, hunting in Melrose and Elk Park; everything he loved to do he wanted his children to learn and love, which they did. A day never passed that Dave would not share a milestone or accomplishment of his two precious babies. They were his everything!

David's work career started early on the Ranch with his father and brother Travis. He realized working with his hands was what he wanted to do. He worked as an Apprentice Carpenter building the Meriwether Ranch, Tobiness Construction, and helping his big brother, Dale, on rental properties. He later landed a job at Montana Resources where he worked for several years on the maintenance crew. From there he worked at Rocky Mountain RV for a short period before going to work at Silver Bow Truck Center. David Joseph Carpenter was killed in a tragic accident on March 15, 2021 at 4:10 PM; an explosion while attempting to repair a holding tank is what took his life on earth.

David is survived by his parents, Dale and Roseann Carpenter, children Coy Leighton and Charlee Rose (Rachel and Chad Verlanic); brothers and sisters, Dale and Twylla Carpenter (Sarah and Tyler Storey family) (Emily and John Rivers family); Sylvia and Mark Tallon (Sarah and JJ Thomas family) (Cassie and Matt Matich family) (George and Paige Carpenter family); Sheila Hansen (Avery and Hayes); Travis and Holly Carpenter (Travee, Maddee, Rikkee); Aunts and Uncles, Jean Cislo, Marcella Dallasera, Ruthie Carpenter, Kitty Venner, Myles (Ann) Carpenter, Smiley (Betty) Carpenter along with an enormous amount of cousins and friends. He was preceded in death by his Grandparents Leighton (Buck) and Theresa Carpenter, Herb and Rose Venner, brother, Timothy Carpenter, brother-in-law Jerry Hansen, and many aunts, uncles, and cousins.

Funeral Mass will be celebrated on Tuesday at 11:00 am in the Immaculate Conception Catholic Church. David's ashes will be laid to rest at the home ranch in Melrose. Memorials can be made to the Coy & Charlee Education fund or a donor's choice.

"Dad, I will not be able to see you everyday but I will be able to talk to you everyday in my prayers"

Coy Leighton Carpenter


Published by The Montana Standard from Mar. 19 to Mar. 21, 2021.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
Mar
23
Funeral Mass
11:00a.m.
Immaculate Conception Catholic Church
MT
Funeral services provided by:
Duggan Dolan Mortuary - Butte
MEMORIES & CONDOLENCES
Sheila, such a sad demise. All our thoughts and prayers are with the Carpenter family.
Skippy Decker Webb
March 13, 2022
So sorry about your loss
Tom henderson
June 8, 2021
As the days and weeks pass, and as you return to life's routine, may you continue to feel comforted by the love and support of family and friends.
Mylee Schrapps
Friend
June 7, 2021
Life's too short for David. You're in our prayers.
Janet Webb
March 29, 2021
Dale, Roseann and Family, I am so sorry for your loss. I remember when he was so little and you would come by Mom & Dad's to visit, he was sooooo cute. My thoughts and prayers are with you all, if you need anything please let me know.
Connie Fisher
March 27, 2021
Praying for your broken hearts
Timmy grosvold
March 25, 2021
Carpenters So sorry for your loss. My prayers are with all of you.
Timothy Harper
March 24, 2021
VERY SORRY FOR YOUR LOSS. DONT KNOW WHAT I COULD DO TO HELP, OR I WOULD. Pete. and Joan Cassidy
Peter Cassidy
March 24, 2021
We send our prayers for strength and peace. Steve Hansen and family.
stacy hansen
March 23, 2021
Love & prayers to Coy , Charlie , the entire Carpenter families & Community of Melrose . Your Contagious smile & big hug anytime we saw you will forever be remembered
Jamie Vanisko & Kids
March 23, 2021
I remember when my brother Steve died in an accident , so hard , such a shock , my thoughts and prayers go out to All of his family .
John Willard
March 22, 2021
So sorry to hear of your loss. It is never easy to loose a child. Cory sounded like a wonderful person. our prayers are with you
Jules & Bonnie Marchesseault
March 22, 2021
Dale and Roseanne extremely sorry for your loss. May memories help you and all your family through this difficult time. Bill and Joan Carelli
Bill and Joan Carelli
March 22, 2021
So sorry about the loss. He sounded like a super person. My sincere condolences
Tom henderson
March 22, 2021
Holding your family in my heart. So very sorry for your loss.
Judy Kearns
March 22, 2021
My condolences to all of David´s family and friends. He was my good friend and a good friend to many. He made this world a better place. He will be missed.
Frank Joseph
March 22, 2021
Hello Dale and Rose, so sorry to hear about your loss
Jeff and Jill Honer
March 22, 2021
Wow, so hard to accept this tragedy... my deepest condolences to your family
Ralph Sweet
March 22, 2021
Dear Roseann and Dale: I am praying for all of your family. May GOD bless all of you.
Patti Pierce
March 22, 2021
We are so sorry for your tragic loss. We are praying for peace and comfort for your families. Our deepest sympathy.
Al & Sharmen Scafani
March 22, 2021
To the Carpenter Family: Our thoughts and prayers go out to all of you. Dave was a kind, thoughtful and such a nice person. He always went out of his way to talk to us. Our son Jory thought the world of him. Such a tragic accident. He will be missed
Jim and Judy Lawrence
March 21, 2021
Dale, Roseanne and Family, My prayers and thoughts are with all of you and David always. Your Angel amongst all of you forever.
Dottie Kukay
March 21, 2021
Our heartfelt condolences to the Carpenter family.Dave was a great young man.Thoughts and prayers for all of his family and many friends.Godspeed David.
Mike and Debbie Thatcherand family
March 21, 2021
Sending prayers for hope, comfort, and peace. With sympathy in this time of sadness, may God bless all! So sorry for your loss.
Cara Carpenter & John Larson
March 21, 2021
So sorry for you and your whole families loss. Love and prayers to all.
Judy Aguirre
March 21, 2021
Sending thoughts and prayers to all of David´s family.
Lori Martinich
March 21, 2021
Words cannot express how deep this pain is, we offer words if comfort to the Carpenter family, please know our prayers and hearts will be with you.
Frances Weitzel
March 21, 2021
The Bill Garrison Family
March 21, 2021
To the Carpenter families we are so sorry for your loss you are in are thoughts and prayers
Hammer and Sandy Rozan
March 21, 2021
We are so sorry for your loss, our sympathy to family & friends,
Rod & Shirley Archer
March 20, 2021
we are so sorry for loss you are all in our thought and prayers. Dick and Cherie Garlish
Cherie Garlish
March 19, 2021
My thoughts, sympathy, prayers and love are with you all.
Jean Venner Shaw
March 19, 2021
I'm so sorry for your loss. You all are in our prayers.
Maria Hurtado Baker
March 19, 2021
Our Deepest Sympathy to Family and Friends in our thoughts and Prayers
Fank and Connie Padrotti
March 19, 2021
