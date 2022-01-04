Eldora Alice Easterday, 78

October 10, 1943 - December 28, 2021

An angel left this earth December 28th at 12:37 pm. Eldora's name means gold and it was the perfect name for her because everything about her was golden. Her heart was full of love for her family, friends and anyone who crossed her path.

Eldora was born to Edwin and Frieda Ballensky on October 10, 1943 in Bismarck, North Dakota. She came from a large family of 9 children and took care of most of them.

Eldora married Ted Easterday on January 29, 1961 when she was only 17. She had her first child Alice when she was only 18 and then had Philip and Paul. Her children were the joy and focus of her life until her very last breath.

Eldora was lost and heart broken when she lost Ted two and a half years ago. She had been with him since she was 15 years old. She was just starting to be able to enjoy life again.

Eldora had a close relationship with God and had devotions every day of her life. She was a member of the Nazarene Church and she loved that church.

Eldora always treated her kids like they were the most precious beings on this earth. She always took time for her kids and listened to every word they had to say. Eldora was a wonderful cook and baker and fed anyone and everyone who came to her home. She was a loving and gracious host.

She valued hard work and was constantly working on a project or baking, gardening, playing with her kids, or just making life beautiful.

Everyone loved Eldora. She was a beloved children's Sunday School teacher. It was quite the competition to run upstairs after Sunday School to grab a seat and sit next to her. So many childhood friends said that they wished they had a Mom like her.

Mom loved to craft and could make beauty out of nothing. She quilted, embroidered, sewed and made beautiful doll houses. She made a quilt for every single one of her children, grandchildren and great grandchildren. Christmas was her favorite holiday and she created a magical wonder land in the house. She made every holiday a special occasion.

Eldora held a number of jobs, including cooking at Robbie's In n Out, making pasties at Eggers, cleaning houses, clerking at K-Mart, Cleaning at War Bonnet and cooking at A & W in Whitehall. Earning her GED was one of her greatest accomplishments. She wasn't allowed to go to school but one day a week, and it was her greatest desire to go to school.

Eldora got Covid at Thanksgiving. Her family was able to sit with her and have a wonderful meal. The next day, she didn't feel well and said she was getting a cold. Just a few days later, she was at St. James Hospital fighting for her life. She fought hard and with determination. With the help of the wonderful and loving staff at St. James, she was able to hold on until she got out of isolation and her children could come see her. That was a tremendous gift to her family.

Eldora was surrounded by her children when she died and kept breathing until her oldest brother Eddy came into the room and then she was able to pass.

Eldora is survived by her 3 children, Alice de Charley (Hank Richter), Philip Easterday and Paul Easterday, her brothers Eddy Ballensky and Leroy (Donna) Ballensky, her sisters Gail (Pete) Andrich, Mabel (Bernie) Ferch and Janette Boyd, numerous grandchildren and great grandchildren and many nieces and nephews.

Eldora was preceded in death by her husband Ted, her parents Frieda and Edwin Ballensky, her mother-in-law Dollie Cranmer, her sister Florence Nearbonne, brothers Larry Ballensky and Gary Ballensky, sisters-in-law June Sinn, Darlene Ballensky and Denise Ballensky.

Funeral services for Eldora will be conducted Thursday morning, January 6th at 11 o'clock in Wayrynen-Richards Funeral Home. Interment will be in Mountain View Cemetery and a reception will follow in Wayrynen-Richards Community Center. Express condolences at www.wayrynen-richards.com.