Patrick M. Stretch, 64

March 2, 1957 May 30, 2021

Patrick Michael Stretch of Spokane Valley, Washington died unexpectedly on May 30th, 2021 during a mountaineering trip on his favorite mountain, Mt. Hood. He was an avid outdoorsman, dedicated Willie Nelson fan, passionate supporter of the Gonzaga Bulldogs, valued member of the Illinois Tavern Senior Softball Team, devoted community services advocate, decorated US Coast Guard Veteran, and an even more beloved son, brother, nephew, uncle, father, grandfather, and great grandfather. Born on March 2, 1957 to Edwin and Barbara Stretch in Butte, MT, Pat and his family enjoyed hunting, fishing, and camping; especially at their family property that they built from the ground up and shared countless memories together in Ione, WA. Pat went on to graduate from West Valley High School in Spokane WA; after his graduation, his illustrious career with the US Coast Guard began. He received the prestigious US Coast Guard Commendation Medal for his life saving efforts as a Maritime Law Enforcement Officer off the coast of Haiti in 1990. His honored armed forces career lasted more than 20 years, until his well-deserved retirement in Astoria, OR. Pat then embraced a role with Camp Outlook in Connell, WA and played an integral part in helping provide crucial guidance to incarcerated juveniles. Upon relocation to Spokane, WA, Pat graduated from Whitworth University with a degree in Organizational Management. Pat's relentless compassion for bettering his community led him to his admirable work with the Spokane County Prosecutors Office, where he helped advocate for victims in several high profile cases. Towards the end of his career, he spent 15 years of dedicated service as an essential part of the Urban County Consortium; helping enrich the lives of those that were vulnerable. Even in retirement, Pat's devotion for community service never wavered and he submitted his candidacy for a seat within the Spokane City Council. Pat always said, "You are either a giver or a taker." He was the embodiment of a selfless giver right up until his untimely passing. In keeping true to his lifelong mission, the family kindly asks that in lieu of flowers, donations can be made to the place where Pat volunteered at; Spokane Valley Partner Food Bank https://www.svpart.org/ , and the rescue organizations that helped bring Pat home; Portland Mountain Rescue https://pmru.org/how-to-contribute and Crag Rats http://www.cragrats.org/ . Pat is survived by his 7 children; Matthew Stretch, Trisha Stretch, Danica Smith Burgner, Dusty Smith, Travis Rogers, Chase Stretch, and Cheryl Stretch; 7 grandchildren, 2 great grandchildren, 4 siblings; Jerry Stretch, Traci Kadoya, Peggy Barnes, and Rudy Stretch who will all miss him dearly. A Memorial Ceremony will be held at 11:00AM on Friday July 9th, 2021 at the Spokane Valley Church of the Nazarene in Spokane Valley, Washington officiated by Pastor Billy Buisman. Following the Memorial Ceremony, a Funeral Service will be taking place at 1:30PM on Friday July 9th, 2021 at the Washington State Veterans Cemetery in Medical Lake, Washington. If you would like to attend either or both services, please RSVP at this link; https://www.eventcreate.com/e/patrickstretchmemorial . Please share memories of Pat on his Tribute Wall at www.HennesseyValley.com .