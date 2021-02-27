Menu
Search by Name
Menu
The Montana Standard
The Montana Standard Homepage
Obituaries Section
Submit an Obituary
Find an Obituary
Sympathy Ideas
Grief Support
Search by Name
RUSSELL SORENSEN
1946 - 2021
BORN
1946
DIED
2021
FUNERAL HOME
Wayrynen-Richards Funeral Home
1800 Florence Ave
Butte, MT

RUSSELL EARL SORENSEN

December 11, 1946 - February 22, 2021

Sidney native and Butte resident, Russ Sorensen (74) passed away quietly at home, February 22, 2021 from cancer.

Born in Sidney, MT on December 11, 1946 to Leslie and Jewel Gabrielson Sorensen, Russ began life on the family farm in the Ridgelawn community north of town. The fourth child in a family of six, Russ was actively engaged in everything from kitchen chores, to gardening and field work. He was an avid fisherman and hunter with his father and brothers during that time.

Russ attended the neighborhood schools of Ridgelawn and Hardy schools through eighth grade. He joined older siblings, George, Gary, and Marianne in riding the bus into town to attend Sidney High School, graduating in 1964. Before Christmas of that year, wouldn't you know it, Uncle Sam provided his first bus ride across the state to Butte and the military induction center where he joined the United States Air Force.

San Antonio, Texas and Biloxi, Mississippi were jumping off points to a whole new world for a quiet young man from rural Montana. Technical training positioned him for radar work, with a 2 1/2-year assignment at Camp Maiden north of Lewistown, MT. July 1968 found him headed for Danang, Vietnam to be stationed at Monkey Mountain as a "scope dope," monitoring military air traffic of all sorts. He received an honorable discharge in 1968.

Utilizing the GI Bill, Russ attended Montana State University in Bozeman, obtaining a BS in Range Management. Upon graduation, he was hired by the Bureau of Land Management, attended Lands and Minerals School in Phoenix, AZ and received placement in Anchorage, Alaska as a Realty Specialist in the District Office.

"The Last Frontier" of Alaska was a fine place for a young single guy to engage in the great outdoors of the 49th state. With many other young single Bureau employees, Russ made the most of cross-country skiing, hiking, canoeing, camping and fishing. An eye-popping moment for him was "combat fishing" on the Kenai river during the opening hours of salmon season! Quite different than on the banks of the Yellowstone river in eastern Montana.

As a Realty Specialist, Russ was heavily involved in a wide variety of land actions that took him into challenging and interesting situations throughout Alaska. He built solid relationships with co-workers as well as folks he processed claims for. He paid attention to detail and worked hard to get the job done right.

In 1977 Russ traveled to Montana to attend the wedding of his brother Bruce in Belt, Montana. He met a sister of his new sister-in-law. Wouldn't you know it, he married the sister, Debbie Urick, in Anchorage, AK on May 6, 1978. They made their home along the Alaska Pipeline outside of Glennallen in the interior. On a February night in 1979 when the thermometer dipped to -54º, Russ and Debbie welcomed twin sons Andrew and Benjamin into their home. Summer of that year, saw them return to Montana where Russ transferred to the Butte District Bureau of Land Management office.

The family moved over the divide to Pipestone, where they lived until 1997 and Russ continued working for the Bureau. He commuted nearly 14 years over Homestake Pass and was thankful to not be involved in any accidents. His faithful little blue VW bug kept going come snow or cold. He just pulled on the Carhart coveralls and pulled out the window scraper to see where he was going. Russ was a proud father to Andy and Ben, always involved in outside projects and activities with them. He encouraged and followed them in school, 4-H, church, sports and community activities. Later when the boys completed college, married and had families, he was mighty thankful and proud of their accomplishments, still supporting them as he could.

When the boys graduated high school, Russ and Debbie moved to Dillon, MT where Russ was involved in the complex Crow Boundaries Settlement Act. After many challenging years, Russ was able to work with a team that brought that endeavor to final closure. With that project tied up, Russ transferred to the Carlsbad, NM Bureau of Land Management where he retired as Branch Chief in the Oil and Gas Division.

Returning to Montana, Russ and Debbie moved to Great Falls and then to Butte in 2014 where they have resided since. In the last years Russ has found strength in his faith and family. He's especially enjoyed family, neighbors and wouldn't you know it, the delightful grandchildren in Montana and Canada.

Russ is survived by his wife of 42 years, Debbie of the family home. Son Andy of Calgary, Alberta; wife Kerry, daughters Ayla and Taylor and step-children, Katlyn, Jordan and Lauryn Schimke. Son Ben of Butte, wife Cerissa, and children, Kane, Lilly, Max and Hugo.Brothers, George (Marilyn) and Bruce (Jinx); sisters, Marianne and Twyla (Dave) Ruffie. brothers-in-law; Gary Gliko and Rick (Barb) Urick; sisters-in-law, Jinx (Bruce) Sorensen and Becky Murray. 14 nephews and nieces. Seven great-nephews and nieces Preceding Russ in death were his parents, Les and Jewel Sorensen; in-laws, Tony and Edna Urick; brother, Gary Sorensen; brother-in-law Jerry Gliko and nephew Drew Murray.

Because of current Covid restrictions and border regulations, memorials services will be held mid-summer in Butte and Great Falls. Cremation and taken place and burial will take place in the Big Willow Cemetery in the Highwood Mountains east of Belt. Memorials may be made to Mercy Ships, Smile Train, Faith Lutheran Church of the charity of your choice.

Many thanks are extended to the great medical folks at St. James Hospital, ICU and ER; Dr. Chamberlain, Dr. Readal, Dr. Hull, Dr. Marwan Massough, Dr. Dennis Dietrich, Dr. Pullman, Dr. Raiser, the staff of Senior Solutions, staff of Continental Divide Home Health Care, family and friends around us and throughout the state. Wouldn't you know it, we're mighty grateful for you all. Express condolences at www.wayrynen-richards.com.



Published by The Montana Standard on Feb. 27, 2021.
34465541-95D0-45B0-BEEB-B9E0361A315A
To plant trees in memory, please visit the Sympathy Store.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
To offer your sympathy during this difficult time, you can now have memorial trees planted in a National Forest in memory of your loved one.
Funeral services provided by:
Wayrynen-Richards Funeral Home
MAKE A DONATION
Please consider a donation as requested by the family.
MEMORIES & CONDOLENCES
Sponsored by Wayrynen-Richards Funeral Home.
Add a Message
Not sure what to say?
11 Entries
Dear Debbie, and family: my most sincere sympathy on the passing of your husband Russ. He rests in peace, and peace is what I wish for you and yours. As ever, Julie
Julie Buckley
March 24, 2021
Mark,Mo Buley,Mary Meissner
March 2, 2021
Dear Debbie- sending my deepest sympathy for you loss of Russ. I had never met Russ but he sounded like an amazing person. You and your family are in my thoughts and prayers. God bless
Karmon Steinbach(Nevala)
March 1, 2021
Debbie I am so sorry for your loss. Russ was a great man. Judy
Judy Tash
March 1, 2021
May you have strength in the days ahead, cherishing your memories, with Russ. Thinking and praying for you all.
Brett and Mary Lu Loney
March 1, 2021
Debbie and family, I am so sorry for your loss. God be with you
LaDon
March 1, 2021
Deb, I offer you love from my heart, prayers and strength for the continued journeys "ahead". May you find solace in all the activities you enjoy and your family! Kathy( Dillon)
kathy kirkley
March 1, 2021
Debbie, Ben, Andy and Family, My Condolences to you all in the loss of Russ! He was a Great Neighbor and friend and is now safe and secure with our Lord in Heaven! God Bless and and Keep You All Always in His Loving, Caring, Healing Hands and Grace!
Tom Cashell
February 28, 2021
Deb and family- have been thinking a lot about you lately. So sorry about Russ he was one of the good guys. I'm so glad we got to visit when you came to the Falls. Let your faith and family hold you up.
Linda
Friend
February 28, 2021
My condolences to the family . May you find comfort in your treasured memories and Gods promise to return our loved ones . 1st Thessalonians 4 : 13 & 14 .
February 27, 2021
Rest In Peace good and faithful servant, your pain is healed. Prayers of comfort for Debbie and the family, you will be missed. We rejoice knowing that you are with our Heavenly Father Russ.
Mark & Marijean Morris
February 27, 2021
Showing 1 - 11 of 11 results