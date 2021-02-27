Menu
Thomas Patrick Mulcahy
1932 - 2021
BORN
1932
DIED
2021
FUNERAL HOME
Duggan Dolan Mortuary - Butte
1805 Meadowlark Lane
Butte, MT

Thomas Patrick Mulcahy

July 29, 1932-February

Tom Mulcahy was born in Butte on July 29, 1932 to Catherine A. Harrington Mulcahy and Maurice J. "Dugga" Mulcahy.

Tom was the classic working-class Butte Irish Catholic Union Democrat, dedicated to sports, religion and doing good things for others, especially those less fortunate. Along with his sister Catherine Alice, and brother Maury, Tom was raised by his father, a fireman, and mother, a nurse, on North Wyoming Street at the corner of Wyoming and Woolman, in the shadow of the railroad bridge to the Steward Mine. The basketball hoop nailed to the bridge and St. Mary's Catholic Church, which was within shouting distance, represented two anchors to Tom's full life.

Tom attended St. Mary's Grade School and graduated from Butte Boys' Central in 1950, always excelling in athletics. He was inducted three times into the Butte Sports Hall of Fame - in 1993 as an individual and also in 1987 and 1993 as a member of two championship Hall of Fame teams, the 1949 State Champion American Legion baseball team and the 1950 State Champion Butte Central basketball team.

After graduating Butte Central, Tom spent a year playing basketball at Montana State College in Bozeman (now MSU) before entering the Navy. Shortly after entering, he was given a medical discharge after which he began a lifelong connection to Gonzaga University in academics, athletics, coaching and alumni affairs. He was inducted into the Gonzaga Athletic Hall of Fame in 1991 for coaching, baseball and basketball, where he was a 3-year star and captain in both sports. Tom also served on Gonzaga's Alumni Board and the Gonzaga President's Council. Upon returning to Gonzaga after his period in professional baseball, Tom was an assistant coach in both baseball and basketball.

His professional baseball life began when he was signed in 1956 by the Pittsburg Pirates. Signing for the Pirates at that ceremony was Bing Crosby, Gonzaga graduate and part owner of the Pirates. That professional contract was the culmination of a decade of amazing baseball played at the Legion level, in the Copper league, in college, and in semi-pro leagues like the Western Canadian League and Mon-Dak League. Tom was a lifetime member of the Association of Professional Baseball Players of America, after playing professionally for the Hollywood Stars, Lincoln and Topeka in the Western League, Spokane Indians and Lewiston in the Northwest League. Tom's amazing baseball record is chronicled on a special page on the Western Canadian Baseball website. You can visit there by clicking here.In addition to his Gonzaga degree, Tom also earned degrees from Santa Clara University and the University of California-Berkley. His advanced degrees in theology, sociology and languages served him through his life. He had a particular affinity for language, often surprising family and friends as he fluently slid back and forth between English, Irish and Serbian languages.

Following his graduation from Gonzaga, a Jesuit university, and a period of semi-pro and professional baseball, Tom entered Mount St. Michael's Seminary in 1957 and following that rigorous path was ordained a Catholic priest of the Jesuit Order in 1968.

In his fifteen years as an active Jesuit, Tom spent time on missions to several Montana Indian Reservations, which were chronicled by a series of Native American paintings Tom did based upon the Edward S. Curtis photographs Tom acquired at that time. He counted being a wonderful artist among his many talents.

Blending sports, religion and academics, Tom also taught and coached football and basketball at Kennedy High School in the Seattle area; taught and coached football, basketball and golf at Jesuit High School in Portland; and, unusually as a priest, was designated an Associate Scout for the San Diego Padres in the Pacific Northwest, starting in 1969.

In Spokane during that period Tom, as a priest, was Director of Student Activities at Gonzaga, but also spent summers as batting practice pitcher for the Spokane Indians, then managed by Baseball Hall of Fame manager Tommy Lasorda, with whom Tom developed a lifelong friendship. Lasorda immortalized their relationship in the story he told to the LA Times in 1984: "You knew Tom used to be a priest, didn't you"" Lasorda asked. "Father Tom was pitching batting practice for me one day a few years ago and one of the guys on the other team wanted him to hear confession. So he takes the guy down the first base line and hears his confession. What's the guy do in the game? Bang. One home run. Bang. Two home runs. Bang. Three home runs. I told Father Tom no more confessions before games."

In 1972 Tom and Shirley Pemerl rekindled a relationship from their undergraduate days at Gonzaga. They were married after he left the priesthood, a marriage of love that would last seventeen years, and their friendship has endured to this day. At that time Tom was called to work in the front office of the San Diego Padres, for whom he had scouted several years.

Living in San Diego and working in the Padres front office for 20 years, Tom developed programs and raised money so that underprivileged youth could attend Padres games. He became deeply involved in community and charitable affairs in San Diego. Naturally, because of his Butte Irish history, Tom was a founder of the Annual San Diego St. Patrick's Day Parade, founder and Board member of the Irish Congress of Southern California and member-at-large for the Friendly Sons of St. Patrick. He also served on the Governing Board of Mission Valley YMCA, and on the Boards of Directors for the San Diego Muscular Dystrophy Association, the Nice Guys of San Diego (charitable), Old Mission Beach Athletic Club and the Kensington Fund for the Needy. Tom also was founder and fundraiser for the Marine Family Christmas Fund, a task to which he was dedicated to until his passing. Each winter he coordinated a fund-raising golf tournament in Yuma, AZ, to raise money to provide food assistance to active service families in the San Diego area. Tom also was a 60+ year member of the Knights of Columbus.

After ending his twenty years with the Padres, Tom took on restaurateur duties as co-owner of Mulcahy's San Diego as well as being the host at Bully's. Many a tall tale was told in those venues, often about Butte, for Tom was always expressing his pride in being from the Mining City. He then retired to his home town, where he lived in Butte's Finlen Hotel, less than a quarter mile from where he was raised. But he was a snowbird, spending several winter months each year in San Diego working on the Christmas Fund and the last of the twenty-five Tom Mulcahy Invitational Golf Tournaments for charity. You can see a film about the Yuma golf here.

In Butte, Tom was a Board Member of the Friends of the Butte Archives. He was an avid historian, conductor of genealogical research, and an inveterate collector of historical memorabilia of all sorts. As such, he has a large and ever growing collection in the Butte Archives. In Butte, Tom also coordinated biennial reunions of players from the old Copper League until their numbers dwindled.

Tom collected more than memorabilia. Though in essence a private person, throughout his life he collected friends – friendships that lasted a lifetime. Whether in sports, charitable work, a good golf game or just bending an elbow together, Tom was always the captain, leader or coordinator. Many of those lifelong friends have preceded his passing and some remain to mourn his loss.

Tom was preceded in death by his father, Maurice Mulcahy; mother, Catherine Harrington Mulcahy; brother, Maury Mulcahy; sister, Catherine Seccomb; uncle, John "The Yank" Harrington; and aunts, Sister Mary Harrington, Rebecca Harrington, and Teresa Blickhan; nephews, Lee and Gary Seccomb; nephew-in-law Jim Britton; grandniece Erin Mailander; grandnephew Joseph Seccomb. Also preceding him in death were sister-in-law Sally Mulcahy, brother-in-law Ernie Seccomb and Mary Seccombe, as well as numerous cousins from the Mulcahy Clan.

He is survived by his friend and former spouse, Shirley Pemerl Mulcahy; nieces and nephews Gail (Evan) Barrett, Sandy (Jim) Regan, Brian Seccomb, Paul (Toni) Seccomb, Dan (Lilia) Seccomb, Margie Seccomb, Pat (Marie) Seccomb, Bob (Lisa) Seccomb, Jay (Kelley) Seccomb, Terri (Paul) Mailander; Karen Mulcahy, Sallyann (Michael) Mulcahy, Connie Mulcahy and Jim (Rose) Mulcahy; grandnephews and nieces Siobhan and Brendan Barrett; Jeff, Beth, Kathleen, and Patrick Regan; Samantha and Kristina Seccomb; Dylan (Kara) Shaw and Morgan (T.J.) McKenzie; Claire Britton; Emma and Anthony Seccomb; Chaz, Cati and Kyle Seccomb; Cheyenne Moulin; Tim, Madelyn, and Nick Seccomb; Kathleen (Casey) Kropp, Margie, Laura and Mark Mailander; Kirsten (Jon) Barrett and Erika Barrett Thompson; Jon Clark Spranget; Caralee and Sean Kelly; Ian Brody, Jonas and Eric McNair; and numerous great-grandnephews and nieces.

Funeral is scheduled for St. Patrick's Church on Wednesday, March 3, 2021 at 11:00 A.M. No visitation is scheduled and Covid protocols will be observed including social distancing and face masks. An interment will take place at Holy Cross Cemetery. In lieu of flowers, the family requests that donations be considered toward the Butte Archives, AnRiRa Irish Festival, ACTION, Inc. or the Butte Emergency Food Bank.


Published by The Montana Standard from Feb. 27 to Mar. 2, 2021.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
Mar
3
Funeral
11:00a.m.
St. Patrick's Church
MT
Funeral services provided by:
Duggan Dolan Mortuary - Butte
MEMORIES & CONDOLENCES
It´s only now that I became aware of Tom Mulcahy´s demise, a friend from my Gonzaga days but time and distance have disconnected us. Quite a distance from Montana and St. John´s, NL. I have so many happy memories contrasted now with the sadness of his death last year. My sympathy Shirley as I wish you blessings. Fr. Kevin Molloy
Fr. Kevin Molloy
Friend
January 25, 2022
Is there a memorial service on 30 July for Tom? Mike Neil, San. Diego. 6198383010
Mike Neil
June 8, 2021
Hello Shirley... Hard to miss somebody with the name MULCAHY. My dear Ron Mulcahey has been gone almost 11 years, and I miss him every day. The first year is the hardest. I now have a guy pal David in my life - it's been six years this month. His wife has been gone 7 years.
Life does go on. Hope YOU are doing well. Condolences to you and yours. - Lois Mulcahey - San Diego CA
LOIS M MULCAHEY
Friend
March 18, 2021
Tom was a wonderful person and a delight to be around. We're so blessed to have him in our family. I bet St. Paddy's Day in heaven is a hoot with the Mulcahy's and Huddleston's together. ❤
Colleen Huddleston Gillespie
Family
March 17, 2021
To begin with our deepest condolences to all the family of coach Tom Mulcahy. Coach and I first crossed paths when I was recurited to play baseball at GU. in 1969. He was a great mentor and friend to a Chicano kid from California who was trying to aclamate to a new enviorment. He softend the getting used to part. We later crossed paths quiet a bit in San Diego while he was with the Padre organization. Also when I would attend various social events in San Diego involving Old Town Mexican Cafe or WTR catering, he and I would remenis about the GU days. The last time I spoke to Coach was at OTMC. I must mention and thankful to coach without knowing coach was having a part in one of the last times five of the six Lizalde Brothers were together when he asked the brothers to roll up our BBQ pits and cook for San Diego St. Patrick Day festieval. With a big smile and watery eyes thanks for the memories Coach Tom Mulchay!! John Lizalde & Family-former Mayor City of Guadalupe,CA.
John G Lizalde
March 16, 2021
Tom gave us so many wonderful wonderful memories at his Yuma golf tournament. I'm so honored to call Tom my friend
Bill Daenitz
Friend
March 14, 2021
Tom was always an inspiration and a good friend to all. He will be missed, but always remembered.
Gary Sage
March 4, 2021
Tom, you will be missed. You were a true friend to three generations of our O'Gara Family. Rest in peace!

Julie O'Gara
Friend
March 3, 2021
I was a team mate of Tom´s on the BC Basketball team that won the 1950 State Championship. I was at Gonzaga at the same time as Tom. I would describe Tom as an all around Great Guy.
John Courtney
March 3, 2021
Mike Lyon and I treasured our friendship with Tom. My memories go back to high school days and beyond. I, a TPT, and him, a TP2. Such fun we had! God is welcoming you Tom into Paradise with Him forever. I hope you and Mike find each other with your engaging smiles and say to one another: "Let me tell you a little story", I´d sure love to be listening.
Lois Sperling Lyon
March 3, 2021
God rest you Tom. We will always remember your forever smile and sense of humor. A true gentleman indeed.
Tony Cummins
March 3, 2021
As an Aunt to Kathleen, Laura, Margie and Mark Mailander, I offer my deepest sympathy, prayers and love to all of you. How I wish I had become one of his friends--as Margie has told me so much about Tom. Joan Mailander of St Paul MN
Joan Mailander
March 3, 2021
Tom, We are going to miss you. You were an inspiration to many. In our younger years I enjoyed playing baseball with you during your senior year and my freshman year. Rest In Peace, good friend.
Duke Gaffney
March 2, 2021
What beautiful testimonial to our friend's outstanding life and his loving contributions to the lives of all who of us who were fortunate to know him. May Tom rest in eternal piece, with dear friends who went before him.
Susan Shean
March 2, 2021
Tom,
It was an honor to know you and Shirley. We had so much fun working and socializing with you. Fond memories of our times together. Rest in peace Father Tom. Your friends, Jim & Jill Weigel
James Weigel
Friend
March 2, 2021
We'll miss you Tom and thank you for all the great memories over the past 40 years. You were one of kind who helped out a lot of people including me. Thank you Tom!
Mark Judd
March 2, 2021
Tom was one of my first heroes, thanks to the Copper League which, in the early 50s, was my Big League. Tom was 12 years older than I, and even though I grew up on the South Side within earshot of Clark Park, I'll never forget the times I watched him pitch for North Side. I followed Tom's career, in all its phases, and one day in the summer of 1966 I finally met him in person. I was sitting in the dining hall at Gonzaga University, wearing a softball jersey with my name, Mihelich, on the back, and someone tapped me on the shoulder. It was Tom Mulcahy who recognized the name because he remembered my dad from the Copper League days. That moment remains one of the highlights of my life. I've always been proud to know Tom Mulcahy, and I've always been proud to proclaim him as being one of my Copper league Heroes. I offer my most sincere condolences to the extensive Mulcahy clan.

Emil Mihelich
Emil Mihelich
Friend
March 1, 2021
To all of the family we send our condolences at this sorrowful time,Lips was a fun happy person to be around. RIP old friend fly with the Eagles Gene & Sissy.
Gene and Liz Spolar
February 28, 2021
My condolences to the family . May you find comfort in your treasured memories and Gods promise to return our loved ones . 1st Thessalonians 4 : 13 & 14 .
February 27, 2021
Ed and Helen Hickey
February 27, 2021
Tom.... We competed athletically many times against each other but we also celebrated many times together. Helen and I will truly miss a good friend!
Ed and Helen Hickey
February 27, 2021
Showing 1 - 21 of 21 results