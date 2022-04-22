Jonah Michael Sheets

May 4, 1998-April 19, 2022

MUSCATINE–Jonah Michael Sheets, 23, of Muscatine, passed away on Tuesday, April 19, 2022.

Funeral Service will be at 11 a.m. on Monday, April 25, 2022, at the Ralph J. Wittich-Riley-Freers Funeral Home. Reverend Dan Schoepf will officiate.

Visitation will be held from 2 until 5 p.m. on Sunday, April 24, 2022, at the Ralph J. Wittich-Riley-Freers Funeral Home. Online condolences may be made at www.wittichfuneralhome.com.

Jonah was born on May 4, 1998, in Muscatine, the son of James Michael Sheets II and Mandy Jones Angotti.

Jonah enjoyed singing, playing piano and guitar, skateboarding, drawing, and spending time with his sisters, many friends, and family.

Jonah is survived by his parents, James Sheets and wife, Faith, and Mandy Angotti and husband, Mark; three siblings, Jessie Sheets, Jovannah Angotti, and Devin Bender; many aunts, uncles, and cousins; and grandparents, Jan and Mike Sheets, Dick and Sue Jones, James and Sheri Theado, and Freida Arndt.

He is preceded in death by his great grandmother, Bonnie Willis; great grandfather, Norman Bunn; and grandparents, JoAnne and Dave Burkholder.

In lieu of flowers, memorials may be made to the parents, in care of Michael Sheets or Mandy Angotti. Memorials may also be made in Jonah's honor to QC Rock Academy, via check or Venmo (@qcrockacademy), or can be made to Skatechurch Davenport.