Kenlyn R. Miller
1955 - 2020
BORN
1955
DIED
2020

Kenlyn R. Miller

December 3, 1955-November 14, 2020

Picture the perfect white sand shore of heavens bluest ocean and there you will find Kenlyn Renae Miller, quietly sitting in a beach chair, favorite book in hand, having the time of her life. On Saturday, November 14th, Kenlyn was called to the place where she was most at peace, her happy place. Standing on the shore to greet her was Lamar, her beloved husband, whom had too recently passed before her. With an outstretched hand said, "let's go stick our feet in the sand". After a long, hard fought battle, Kenlyn's body begrudgingly said yes and followed in his footsteps. Kenlyn's generous, kind heart and loving spirit will be sorely missed, but her spark of life will live on in all the lives she touched. For she was a care giver to so many, not just her family but many, many more. Anyone who needed motherly advice, a bit of nurturing - she took them under her wing and shared her heart and love.

Kenlyn's joys in life were her children Amanda, Kyle and wife Melissa, Kent, Riley, grandchildren Kane Shield, Reagan and Haidyn Poulsen, her extended family and friends, traveling with her husband Lamar, Brother in-law Randy and wife Jody, playing cards, camping and as already mentioned soaking up some rays with a good book.

Kenlyn worked up to the role of Vice President of West Liberty State Bank, many years at Mercer Health and Benefits, and then co-owner of Bosch Pest Control.

She survived by her children: Amanda Shield, Kyle Poulsen and wife Melissa, Kent Poulsen and Riley Poulsen, three grandchildren, Kane Shield, Reagan and Haiyden Poulsen along with siblings: Elaine (Ralph) Jeambey, Karla Grady, Michael Smith and Brenda Berg. Also surviving are several nieces and nephews.

Others waiting for her at the waters edge with her husband Lamar were: Her parents Kenny and Marietta Smith, and brother-in-law Randy Miller.

Private family funeral services will be held 10:30 Thursday, November 19th. The funeral will be live streamed on the Henderson-Barker Funeral Home Facebook page on Thursday and can also be viewed later. Visitation will be Wednesday from 4 to 7 P.M. at the Henderson-Barker Funeral Home.

Save us a chair Kenlyn, bye for now, until we see your sweet face again. Enjoy the sunshine.


Published by The Muscatine Journal on Nov. 18, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
Nov
18
Visitation
4:00p.m. - 7:00p.m.
Henderson-Barker Funeral Home
Nov
19
Funeral service
10:30a.m.
live streamed on the Henderson-Barker Funeral Home Facebook page
Kenlyn was the sweetest person I know She touched my life and we shared many stories about travel and life. She will surely be missed. She had a beautiful outlook on life. My sympathy to you all and may your memories bring you peace
Leslie Watson
November 18, 2020