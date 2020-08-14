Conrad William Hoffman, 93, of Richmond, MO, passed away Sunday, July 26, 2020, at North Kansas City Hospital, surrounded by his loving family.



Conrad was born on November 14, 1926, in Wellington, MO, the son of William F. and Ida (Beckman) Hoffman. He was united in marriage to Anna Lee Grubb of Independence, MO, on February 22, 1953; she survives of the home.



Additional survivors include granddaughter, Karissa Rishele (Cody) Crawford of Kearney, MO; three great-grandchildren, Diesel Micheal Hoffman, Maddox Crawford, and Natalie Crawford; sister-in-law and brother-in-law, Alma F. and J. Lionel Edson of Independence, MO; Melissa Jordan of Excelsior Springs, MO; and several nieces, nephews, and a host of friends also survive.



He was preceded in death by his parents, son, Kevin Wayne Hoffman, infant brother, Raymond, sister, Edna Schwartz, and brother-in-law, Allen Schwartz.



Conrad worked at General Motors Leed's Plant and retired after 33 years in 1987. He was a member of the United Auto Workers Union Local #93. Conrad was a United States Army Veteran of the Korean War. He was a 50-year member of the Richmond Masonic Lodge #57 AF & AM and a member of the Richmond VFW. Conrad was an honorary warrior in the Tribe of Mic-O-Say. He was a member of the Richmond United Methodist Church, serving on several committees, and was a member of the Board of Trustees for many years. He was a devoted husband, father, grandfather, and great-grandfather. He loved spending time with his family and friends. Conrad loved working outside, especially driving the big tractor on his farm and Burgess farms. He also loved doing work for the church. Conrad just enjoyed life and his farm.



The family suggests memorial contributions be made to the Richmond United Methodist Church, Masonic Lodge #57 AF & AM, or to the Boy Scouts of Richmond Troop #324. They can be left at or mailed to Thurman Funeral Home, 507 East Main Street-P.O. Box 190, Richmond, MO 64085.



Visitation with funeral services will be held on Thursday, July 30, 2020, at the Richmond United Methodist Church with visitation beginning at 10:00 A.M., with a Masonic Service to follow at 10:45 A.M., followed by a Tribe of Mic-O-Say service, with funeral services to follow at 11:00 A.M. Burial will be in Richmond Memory Gardens. Military Honors provided by the United States Army and the Ray County Veterans.

