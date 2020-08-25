Lawrence Glen Tonge



Lawrence Glen Tonge passed away August 21, 2020 of natural causes. He was born January 24, 1930 to Lawrence Lafayette Tonge and Vivian Bernice Parkin. He married his sweetheart, Betty Jo Christensen on August 4, 1952 in the Salt Lake Temple. He was very happy to be reunited with his beautiful bride of 57 years.



He attended South High School. He received a Bachelor and Masters of Science in Education from the University of Utah. GO UTES! He served in the United States Navy, after which he served in the Army as a PFC in the Korean War. He received three Bronze Medals.



Glen started his career in education as a teacher at Bountiful Elementary School for two years. He was Principal at Hilltop, Stoker, Bountiful and Knowlton Elementary Schools. He was awarded the distinguished principal award for his work in education.



Glen was a dedicated and faithful member of The Church of Jesus Christ of Latter day Saints where he served as Counselor in the Bishopric, a Bishop and served in the Stake Presidency in the Woods Cross Stake. He served on the General Curriculum Writing Committee. He served in the LDS Western States Mission. Later he served two missions with his bride to Des Moines Iowa and Seoul Korea Temple, a service mission at the Joseph Smith Memorial Building and as a Stake Missionary. He loved genealogy, was an extraction worker and participated in the Indexing program.



Glen enjoyed serving in the community as North Salt Lake City Councilman. Among his hobbies was storytelling, magic, watching any Utah football game and he loved Halloween. He loved supporting his children, grandchildren and great grandchildren in all their activities.



He is survived by his children Julie (Ray) Hilton, Marjie (Dan) Tonge-MacDonald, Matthew (Cathy) Tonge, his brothers Terry (Nancy) Tonge, Jerry (Rebecca ) Tonge, sister- in- law Evelyn Tonge, 15 grandchildren, 22 great grandchildren with one on the way, many nieces, nephews, cousins and friends.



He was preceded in death by his brother Ron, his mother and father, sister Shirley, brother Doug, his son Joseph Lawrence, his eternal bride Betty Jo, his sister Lois, and his R.O.M. E. O.'s (Real Old Men Eating Out) group.



Funeral services will be held at Lindquist's Bountiful Mortuary, 727 N. 400 E. on Saturday August 29, 2020 at 2:00 pm, where a visitation will be held Friday, August 28th from 6:00 to 8:00 pm and Saturday an hour prior to the service. Interment Bountiful City Cemetery. We want to thank his many friends for being so kind and supportive and Sadie of Heartwood Home Health. In lieu of flowers, contribution to The Church of Jesus Christ of Latter-day Saints missionary fund in his honor. Remember the number one rule is Grandpa Tonge loves you! Services will be live streamed in consideration for those unable to attend. See link below





