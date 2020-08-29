Jared was taken from this world unexpectedly in the early morning of August 23, 2020, while visiting Hagerman, Idaho, a place he dearly loved. Jared was born on March 15, 1975 to Mark Lamar Bailey and Mary Wing Bailey, in Salt Lake City, Utah. He grew up in Farmington, Utah playing every possible sport he could learn or invent, and honing his construction skills with his father and grandfather from a young age. He graduated from Mountain High school and went on to work in construction as a talented craftsman. Jared married briefly, and couldn't have been more proud of his children, and was thrilled to be a new grandfather. Jared was truly a unique individual with diverse talents too numerous to list, but most importantly, he had a huge heart. He was known and loved by his family, countless friends, and was adored by his niece and nephews. His friends were an extension of his family, and he had a deep love and loyalty to his inner circle. Jared's smile, sharp wit, and contagious laughter could captivate a crowd, and will ring on in the memories of those who knew him. He had a brilliant mind, was an exceptional problem solver, and had an uncanny sense of direction. He was dubbed "eagle eye" as he could spot wildlife from afar, and never seemed to miss the details in his surroundings. He was a gifted athlete, a formidable opponent, and a patient and loving teacher. He loved to compete and he excelled at everything from basketball and fishing, to darts and video games. He was a collector of diverse friends and intriguing items including old vehicles, National Geographics, and rocks. He was immensely creative, and had the ability to savor the little things in life. He loved to spend time outdoors and was truly in his element when he was out enjoying nature. He is survived by his children, Liberty, Joshua, and Zachary, his granddaughter, Athena, his mother and stepfather, Mary Jackman (Randy); siblings: Ryan (Sara), Sharlene Thomson (Warren), Blake (Ellie); a niece and 8 nephews; as well as numerous extended family.

A graveside service will be held for family and friends at 4:00 pm on Tuesday, Sept. 1, at Farmington City Cemetery and a memorial gathering for friends and family will be held from 5:30 -7:30 pm at Woodland Park, 300 S. 200 E Farmington, Utah. Please observe Covid precautions.





Published by Russon Brothers- Farmington/Kaysville - Farmington from Aug. 29 to Aug. 30, 2020.