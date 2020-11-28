Of Forest Hills, age 71, passed away suddenly on Thanksgiving Day, Thursday, November 26, 2020.



Beloved husband of Lorraine (Romell) Amorelli.



Loving father of Joseph Amorelli and Michael Amorelli.



Dear brother of Joann (the late George) Lenz of NY and the late Judy (surviving spouse, Ken) Reeves of IN.



Brother-in-law of Kathleen (the late Chris) Breitkreutz, Sheila (Isaac) Garcia, Vaughn (Marilyn) Romell, and Anita (Bill) Schockling.



Also survived by many nieces and nephews.



John was born and raised in Niagara Falls, N.Y. He was an avid hiker, and loved taking trips to walk trails all throughout Western Pennsylvania. John was a fan of all Pittsburgh sports teams, especially University of Pittsburgh Basketball and his beloved Pittsburgh Steelers. He loved learning and continued taking classes at the University of Pittsburgh even during his later years. John was an outgoing, faithful, and selfless man who was always willing to put others before himself.



Due to the Covid-19 Pandemic, John's visitation will be private.



A Mass of Christian Burial will be held Monday, 12:30 p.m. in Sacred Heart Church of St. Joseph the Worker Parish.

Published by Patrick T Lanigan Funeral Home from Nov. 28 to Nov. 29, 2020.