On August 8, 2020 Joseph William (Bill) Bradshaw (at the age of 98) peacefully returned home to his Heavenly Father and his loving wife Charlotte of 77 years. He was surrounded by loved ones at their family home in Washington Terrace, Utah. Bill was born on December 4, 1921 to loving parents David & Stella Thomas Bradshaw in Wales, Utah and was the second of five children. His siblings were Dee Thomas, Lionne, Nadine Madalon and Verda Rae. He married Charlotte Lassen on November 28th 1941. They were then sealed on December 22nd, 1941 in the Manti, Utah Temple. They moved to A Court in Washington Terrace in 1947 and later moved to their current home on 5000 S. They were blessed with 5 children; David, Janet (Jack), Joseph (Pamela), Brad (Laurie), Judy(Matthew). Their Family Tree grew to Grandchildren; Grandsons Lynn Ames, Sean Bradshaw, Shane (Jennifer) Bradshaw, Eric (Becky) Bradshaw, Jason (Ashley) Bradshaw, Kyle Bradshaw. Granddaughters; Melissa (Marcus) Scott, Kristin Bradshaw, Andrea Posell, Alaina (Tim) Miller. Step granddaughters; Amber (Damien) Gutierrez, Ashley (Danny) Dritlien, Channing (Matthew) Coley, Great grandsons: Clement, Kamden Bradshaw. Great granddaughters; Alison, Madelyn, DeJa, Quinn Bradshaw, Violet, Nadia Miller, Step grandchildren; TJ Gutierrez, Kaleb, Sadee, Hunter, Noall, Payzlee, Abbie Mendes, Dax Dritlien, Hadlee, and Nash Coley. Joseph was an active member of the Church Of Jesus Christ Of Latter Day Saints. He was preceded in death by his Parents, his Sister Lionne Johnson, his Brother Dee Thomas Bradshaw, his Wife Charlotte, and his Sons David and Joseph Bradshaw. He was an avid reader and read many different books. He loved horses from childhood and that remained all his life. He joined the Navy on September 4, 1943. He served during World War II in the Air Navy. Stationed in the Asiatic Pacific theater serving as a radio and radar man and gunner. He left the Navy in December of 1945. He received a Victory Ribbon and a Good Conduct Ribbon. Later he worked at DDO and Hill Field Air Base. There will be a luncheon on Monday August 17th between 5pm and 8pm at the Church Bowery located at 405 W 5050 S, Washington Terrace, Utah. There will also be a Graveside Service at the Provo City Cemetery on Tuesday August 18th at 10am. The Provo City Cemeteries­ address is 610 S State Street, Provo, Utah, 84606. We wish to thank Aaron's Mortuary for their kind and helpful service.





Published by Aaron’s Mortuary and Crematory - Ogden from Aug. 20 to Aug. 21, 2020.