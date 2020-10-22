Age 75, of Bethel Park, peacefully passed away on Thursday, October 15,2020 at his home surrounded by family.

Beloved husband of Kathy(Ritchie)Auer for 48 years; loving father of Shaina Cadman and Ryan (Chalise) Auer; proud grandfather of Mason, Reilly, Landon, Peyton and Piper Rose; son of the late Herbert and Elizabeth (Bloch)Auer; brother of Eleanor (the late Raymond)Englert; son-in-law of the late Mary L. North; brother in law of Judie (the late John) Goulish, Daniel (Kay) Ritchie, Georgia(the late Joseph) Trombino, Zoe(the late James) Ritchie, Debra(the late Randy) Reed, Donna (William) Tangren, Roy North. Families of Ronna Prindible, Frank Ritchie and Joe Ritchie, numerous nieces, nephews, grand nephews and grand nieces.

Philipp retired at the age of 55 from the US Department of Justice as a Deputy US Federal Marshal. Mr. Auer discovered a love for travel after spending 2 years in the Peace Corps in Ecuador. He and his wife spent 12 wonderful years traveling in South and Central America before settling down in their winter home in Playa del Carmen, Mexico. They spent another fun filled 12 years in Mexico enjoying new friends and experiencing a new culture. Philipp was a avid gardener and a classic car enthusiast. He had a zest for life and a passion for knowledge. He took the time to talk to people but most importantly he took the time to listen. Philipp cherished his family and did everything to insure their happiness an future. He was always there to listen, to advice, to share the joys and the sorrows but most of all to give his love.

Due to Covid -19, a small private service will be held. A celebration of life for Philipp will be held at a later date.

In lieu of flowers or donations, the family has ask that you honor Philipp by reaching out to someone who may be in need or showing an act of kindness or just taking the time to talk with someone (while really listening) to let them know you care, to encourage or just to make them laugh. It would be a living and loving tribute to a wonderful man who's passion for life could forever continue.



Published by Beinhauer Family Funeral Homes from Oct. 22 to Oct. 23, 2020.