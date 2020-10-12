Robert F. Berberich, Age 73, of Pittsburgh passed away Friday, October 9, 2020. Son of the late Robert J. and Frances Berberich; He was the loving brother of Francis (Nancy) Berberich, and the late Kathleen (Joe) Szuch and Anthony Berberich; He is also survived by his niece and nephews and cherished friends and neighbors. Robert served in the Unites States Army and loved playing sandlot football. Arrangements by BEINHAUER. Visitation Tuesday, October 13, 2020 from 1:00 PM to 3:00 PM and 5:00 PM and 7:00 PM at 2630 W. Liberty Ave; where Blessing Service will be held on Wednesday at 12:30 PM. Interment at St. Josephat Catholic Cemetery.

To plant trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store

Published by L. Beinhauer & Son Co. from Oct. 12 to Oct. 13, 2020.