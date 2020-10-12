Menu
Robert F. Berberich
1947 - 2020
BORN
June 8, 1947
DIED
October 9, 2020
ABOUT
Catholic
Robert F. Berberich, Age 73, of Pittsburgh passed away Friday, October 9, 2020. Son of the late Robert J. and Frances Berberich; He was the loving brother of Francis (Nancy) Berberich, and the late Kathleen (Joe) Szuch and Anthony Berberich; He is also survived by his niece and nephews and cherished friends and neighbors. Robert served in the Unites States Army and loved playing sandlot football. Arrangements by BEINHAUER. Visitation Tuesday, October 13, 2020 from 1:00 PM to 3:00 PM and 5:00 PM and 7:00 PM at 2630 W. Liberty Ave; where Blessing Service will be held on Wednesday at 12:30 PM. Interment at St. Josephat Catholic Cemetery.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
Oct
13
Visitation
1:00p.m. - 3:00p.m.
L. Beinhauer & Son Co.
2630 West Liberty Ave, Pittsburgh, PA 15216
Oct
13
Visitation
5:00p.m. - 7:00p.m.
L. Beinhauer & Son Co.
2630 West Liberty Ave, Pittsburgh, PA 15216
Oct
14
Service
12:30p.m.
L. Beinhauer & Son Co.
2630 West Liberty Ave, Pittsburgh, PA 15216
