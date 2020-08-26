Formerly of Turtle Creek, age 82, passed away on Tuesday, August 25, 2020.



Beloved companion of Jack Sparico of Turtle Creek.



Loving mother of Paula King-Francioni of Aspinwall and Tammara (Ken Thacker) King of VA.



Cherished grandmother of Dominic (Katie) Francioni, Kristie Francioni, and Giuseppe (Marlee) Francioni.



Adored great-grandmother of Escher, Evina, Vera, and Via Francioni.



Preceded in death by her siblings; Walter "Buzz" Daily, Moonyeen Huff, and Dorothy Kirshner.



Also survived by many nieces and nephews.



Ruth worked for over 20 years as a secretary for the Westinghouse printing division in Trafford. She enjoyed traveling to Florida, reading and coloring. Her greatest joy was dancing with the love of her life, Jack.



Friends welcome Thursday from 3-6 p.m. at Patrick T. Lanigan Funeral Home & Crematory, Inc., Turtle Creek / Monroeville Chapel, 1111 Monroeville Ave., Turtle Creek, 412-823-9350, where a Funeral Service will be held Thursday at 5:30 p.m.



Due to the Covid-19 Pandemic, all visitors will be required to wear face masks or coverings.





Published by Patrick T. Lanigan Funeral Home from Aug. 26 to Aug. 27, 2020.