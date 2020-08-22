To Chrisi L Corvoa and Caudio Chavez in Delta Colorado.

Here is a passage from one of Sabina's personal notebooks. "I have a purpose in life, so I'll shed some

light. I am a 31 year old Capricorn Female, 4 pregnancies, 3 full term. 3 blessing, 2 girls 1 son. I had

been a statistic as a child growing up. I made a decision long ago to be me and not allow what I was

accustomed to define my soul. I did mother at a young age of 17. But with time I became a woman and

an amazing mommy to Hailey Marie Hepburn, Killian Monte Branigan and Everly Mae Owen." She was

also an amazing daughter and sister. She loved more than anything in the world spending time with her

kids and her niece Sofia and nephew Dominik, who she would say were kids as well. She will always be

their "Beanie"/Mommy! Sabina leaves behind her mother: Christi L Cordova, Father: Claudio Chavez,

Sisters: Alejandra Cordova, Morgan Spelts (Sister in law), Lucero Chavez, Brothers: Enrique Cordova,

Michael Davis Jr. ( Brother in law), Juan Chavez, Diego Chavez, Grandparent's: Manuela & Fernando

Chavez, Aunts: Cindy Cordova, Priscilla Chavez, Rocio Chavez, Joesfina Chavez, Uncles: Carlos Chavez,

Jesse Chavez, and Roldofo Chavez, Cousins: 20 of them and her best friend/cousin: Sonnie "Suki"

Cordova. She is preceded in death by: Grandma Iren Cordova, Grandpa, Henry Cordova and Aunt Kathy

Ostrom.

