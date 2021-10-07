Eduardo Y. Manansala

1937 - 2021

Eduardo Y. "Eddie" Manansala passed away on September 30, 2021, at the age of 84, in his home in Napa, California. After several months of declining health, Eddie died peacefully, holding hands with his beloved wife Leony and his children by his side.

Eddie was born in the Philippine Islands to Lorenzo and Barbara Manansala. He was the middle child of a family of seven children. Eddie worked simple jobs at an early age due to his family's limited means. He worked putting himself through college, graduating from Far Eastern University with a Bachelor's degree in Accounting. His exceptional work ethic, unwavering desire to take care of his family, and vision to have a better life led him to enlist in the United States Navy in 1960. Eddie attended the same university sociology class with his future wife, Leonidez "Leony" Foronda. It was a few years later where they met again in Baltimore, fell in love, and married.

Eddie's career journey led him to wear many hats: U.S. Navy, realtor, postal carrier, and loan officer. He was a parishioner at St. Apollinaris Catholic Church for 46 years where he had a heart of a servant, and served as a Eucharistic Minister and Lector. He was also an active member of the Filipino-American Retired U.S. Armed Forces and Knights of Columbus.

Eddie will be most remembered for his generosity and kindness. He enjoyed spending countless hours in his beautiful garden, and selflessly shared fruits and vegetables to friends, family, and neighbors. Most importantly, Eddie loved his family. He was so proud of his children and grandchildren. He cherished spending time with his grandchildren; watching them play baseball, football, cheerleading, golf, and many events. "Lolo", as he was affectionately known, loved to walk and watch Dottie, one of his grand-dogs, almost daily.

Eddie was preceded in death by his parents, his sisters Elisa, Clarita, Eduvigis, Ceferina, and brother Felino. Eddie is survived by his loving and devoted wife of 58 years Leony Manansala; children Edith (fiance Jay DeMarco) Manansala, Elaine (Douglas) Gomez, and Edward (DeAnne) Manansala; five grandchildren, Joshua, Andrew, Nina, Isabela, and Samuel; his brother Luis (Tess) Manansala; and numerous cousins, nieces and nephews.

The family will receive friends at the viewing on Friday, October 8, 2021 from 4:00-8:00PM at St. Apollinaris Catholic Church, 3700 Lassen St., Napa. Rosary will be held from 7:00-8:00PM. The Memorial Mass will be on Monday, October 11, 2021 at St. Apollinaris Catholic Church at 11:00AM with the Rev. Father Thomas Kyallo officiating. All are invited to lunch afterwards in Father Cleary Park, behind the church to continue celebrating Eddie's life of service and love. The family requests all to wear happy colors to celebrate the beautiful life of Eddie. Interment will follow at Tulocay Cemetery.

Memorial donations may be made to the donor's choice or to Collabria Care, 414 S. Jefferson St., Napa, CA 94559, in appreciation of all the staff's kindness and professional expertise extended to Eddie. Thoughts and condolences may be sent to the family online at www.tulocaycemetery.org.