Alvis Purcell Watson
September 26, 1935 - March 26, 2022
Alvis Purcell Watson, 86, of 144 Ivy Cliff Road, Hurt, died on Saturday, March 26, 2022, at his home. He was the husband of Jean Dawson Watson for sixty-five years.
He was born on September 26, 1935, in Pittsylvania County, a son of the late Edward Purcell Watson and Wilmoth Irby Watson. He was a member of St. John Pentecostal Holiness Church and a retired employee of B&W Corporation.
In addition to his wife, he is survived by two daughters, Twyla Mitchell (Stacey) of Atlanta, Ga., and Melissa McAdam (Tom) of Altavista; three sisters, Phyllis Labrie of Lynchburg, Mabel Cross of Tenn., and Betty Wilborn of Rustburg; eight grandchildren, Cory Dalton (Ashley), Brittney Layne (Jerod), Cody Mitchell, Benjamin Mitchell, Kaitlyn Mitchell, Nick McAdam, Derek McAdam, and Madisyn McAdam; and five great-grandchildren, Hailey Owen, Kylee Dalton, Levi Dalton, Miranda Layne, and Gunner Layne. He was preceded in death by one brother, Calvin Watson; four sisters, Ava Dawson, Jane Falls, Cecil Smith, and Fannie Wade; and a grandson, Kendall Ray Moorefield.
A funeral service will be conducted at 2 p.m., Tuesday, March 29, 2022, at St. John Pentecostal Holiness Church by the Rev. Gary Shupe and the Rev. Tim Lane. Interment will follow at Altavista Memorial Park.
The family will receive friends immediately prior to the service from 1 until 1:45 p.m. at the church and other times at the residence.
Finch & Finch Funeral and Cremation Service, Altavista is in charge of arrangements.
Please visit the online tribute at www.finchandfinchfuneralservice.com
to share a memory or send a condolence to the family.
Finch & Finch Funeral & Cremation Service
809 Main Street, Altavista, VA 24517
Published by The News & Advance on Mar. 28, 2022.