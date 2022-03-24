Menu
Clyde Edward Hudson
1930 - 2022
BORN
1930
DIED
2022
FUNERAL HOME
Whitten Timberlake Chapel
7404 Timberlake Road
Lynchburg, VA
Clyde Edward Hudson

Clyde Edward Hudson, 91, of Lynchburg, passed away on Monday, March 21, 2022 at home surrounded by his family.

He was born on October 18, 1930, son of the late Richard Daniel Hudson and the late Irene Virginia Hudson. He was preceded in death by his son, Lyle Edward Hudson.

Clyde was retired from the Virginia Department of Transportation as a Highway Design Engineer. He was a Navy veteran of the Korean War, having served aboard the heavy cruiser, USS Los Angeles. He served three tours of duty in Korea and was awarded five battle stars.

His is survived by his loving wife, Shirley Howard Hudson; a daughter, Tracey Blount; grandchildren, Christina, Ryan and a granddaughter who he adored, Taylor Hudson. He is also survived by a number of nieces and nephews.

A graveside service will be held at 2 p.m. on Friday, March 25, 2022 at Fort Hill Memorial Park. The family requests that dress is casual.

To send online condolences to the family, please visit www.whittentimberlake.com. Whitten Funeral Home and Cremation Services, Timberlake Chapel, is serving the family.

Published by The News & Advance on Mar. 24, 2022.
