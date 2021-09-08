Dear Family Of Fran Clements, I had the privilege to know and work with Fran at C B Fleet Co. She was my manager and we had a good team work relationship. Fran was very soulful, spirited, talented, full of witt and wisdom. I'm grateful for our work experiences. I'm glad I got to know her and glad she was my friend. She will always be remembered. May our LORD and The Comforter continue to keep and remain with you All. With Sincere Condolences and Blessings Always.

Emma Christian Barbour Friend September 12, 2021