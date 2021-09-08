Frances "Fran" Elizabeth Clements
October 3, 1943 - September 1, 2021
Frances "Fran" Elizabeth Clements, 77, of Lynchburg, passed away on Wednesday, September 1, 2021, at Lynchburg General Hospital after a brief illness. She was preceded in death by her husband, William Henry Clements Jr.
Born on October 3, 1943, in Portsmouth, Va., she was a daughter of the late Harry Goodloe Galladay and Emily Matthews Galladay. Fran was retired from C.B. Fleet Company and a member of Timberlake United Methodist Church where she participated in the Grief Ministry, Feeding Ministry and The Yarn Connection. She was also an avid volunteer with The D-Day Memorial in Bedford.
She is survived by a daughter, Debbie Clements Becker and her husband, Steve, of Mocksville, N.C.; two stepsons, Dr. William Henry Clements, III and his wife, Diana Hammerdorfer, of Fort Collins, Colo., and Roger Grayling Clements and his wife, Pat, of Lynchburg, Va.; five grandchildren, Allen Clements, Gordon Clements, John Paul Clements, Dianna Souder and Cassandra Becker; and three great-grandchildren, Noelle Blanchet, Danielle Souder and Brielle Souder, her companion, Bob Mills, and her beloved "Kiwi" & "Jazzy". She was preceded in death by one sister, Patricia Galladay; grandson, SSG Daniel Becker; and one stepdaughter, Florence Clements.
Fran was known for her willingness to always help others, she was a caregiver. Fran was an avid animal lover devoting a great deal of her day to enjoying and caring for her Yellow-Naped Amazon parrot "Kiwi" and her chihuahua "Jazzy". Knitting and crocheting were a passion of hers- always making things for her Great Grandchildren, the church and things for Christmas presents.
Memorial contributions may be made to Timberlake United Methodist Church, 21649 Timberlake Rd., Lynchburg, VA 24502, or The D-Day Memorial, 3 Overland Cir., Bedford, VA 24523.
The family will receive friends Friday, September 10, 2021, from 6 until 8 p.m. at the funeral home.
A memorial service will be held Saturday, September 11, 2021, at 12 noon, at Timberlake United Methodist Church with Pastor Brad McMullan and Estelle Holt officiating. Inurnment will be held in the church columbarium following the service.
Diuguid Funeral Service & Crematory-Waterlick Chapel, 237-2722, is serving the family. To send condolences on-line, please go to www.diuguidfuneralservice.com
.
Diuguid Funeral Service & Crematory
21914 Timberlake Road
Published by The News & Advance on Sep. 8, 2021.