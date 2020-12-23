Menu
Kevin Finnie Green M.D.
1953 - 2020
BORN
1953
DIED
2020
FUNERAL HOME
Tharp Funeral Home
220 Breezewood Drive
Lynchburg, VA
Kevin Finnie Green M.D

Kevin Finnie Green M.D., "Finnie", passed away peacefully surrounded by his family at home on Saturday, December 19, 2020, after a courageous five-year battle with a glioblastoma brain tumor.

Finnie was born on November 9, 1953, the eldest of four children to the late Marjorie Westerheide Green and the late John Joseph Green, in Damascus, Syria, where his father was working for the United States Foreign Service. Educated at American schools overseas as a young boy, Finnie went on to earn the rank of Eagle Scout and graduated from Bishop O'Connell School in 1971 in northern Virginia.

A natural athlete, Finnie played competitive basketball and tennis throughout the years. While enrolled as an undergrad at the newly co-ed University of Virginia in the early 1970's, Finnie organized the first womens' tennis program at UVA. He proudly earned the triple 'Wahoo" status after receiving an undergraduate degree from the University of Virginia in 1975, earning his M.D. at the University of Virginia School of Medicine in 1979, and completing his Urology residency at the UVA Medical Center in 1985. Following graduation, he moved to Lynchburg where he joined Piedmont Urologic Associates and completing his accomplished career at Seven Hills Urology.

Finnie was an avid outdoorsman. His love for fly fishing, hiking and camping sent him on many trips to Montana, Wyoming and Alaska. A music enthusiast, Finnie would often combine these passions by attending outdoor music festivals in a campground setting. Finnie also took immense pleasure in renovating his home and working in his gardens of Sunny Acres Farm. Nothing brought him more pleasure in life than his farm, his tractor and his loving wife, Becky.

Finnie was an engaging storyteller given his wide range of interests and many adventures in life. He never met a stranger and deeply cared about his patients. He was "in it to win it" in every aspect of his life and will truly never be forgotten.

Survivors include devoted wife, Becky Almond Green; and their children, Sarah Carlton Green, Gordon Finnie Green, Joseph Massie Green, Stanley Crawford "Trey" Ward III (Laurie), and Elizabeth Perkins Lyne, (Wickliffe). Finnie also leaves behind three grandsons, Stanley Crawford Ward IV, Vaught Finley Lyne and Bowie Sanford Lyne. Finnie's siblings include brothers, Timothy Joseph Green (deceased), Christopher Joseph Green, (Susan); and sister, Katharine Green Morgan, (Nick); along with many adoring nieces and nephews.

A private family graveside service is planned, and a celebration of Finnie's life will be held for friends and family in the coming year.

The family would like to express special thanks to Henry Rucker, Finnie's friend and caregiver, Centra Hospice Care and to the team of women of Caring for the Heart.

In lieu of flowers, memorial gifts can be donated to charitable organizations that meant a lot to Finnie: The Miller Home for Girls, The Park View Community Mission, and Blue Ridge Area Food Bank.

Tharp Funeral Home & Crematory, Lynchburg, is assisting the family. To send condolences, please visit www.tharpfuneralhome.com.

Tharp Funeral Home & Crematory

Published by The News & Advance on Dec. 23, 2020.
So very sorry to learn of Finnie's passing! I know he had been struggling for some time. He was loved for his loving and fun approach to life! He will be missed!
Beth Scott
Friend
December 26, 2020
My late husband was a former patient of Dr Green..What a great loss to the medical field..My Prayers to his family...
Virginia Davis
December 26, 2020
I knew him as Kevin or "Lizard" in our fraternity. I was a couple of years behind him and always looked up to him. He encouraged me to keep my eye on my studies. He so wanted to be a doctor. It was the second most important thing to him after his friends. Lizard, RIP.
Bob Hicks
December 25, 2020
Our heart goes out to the family. We have our wonderful memories and will always cherish our times together. A life well lived that touched so many.
Gary and Kathy Stewart
December 24, 2020
I am so sorry to hear that your husband lost his battle with cancer. I´m glad I got to meet him at the airport a few years ago. May you be blessed with wonderful memories. Cindy Calhoun
Cindy Calhoun
December 23, 2020
I went to high school with Finnie. One of the smartest kids in the school and he worked the hardest. He was also an exceptional athlete. We all knew he was going to grow up and be a Doctor. And sure enough he did that and became a great Doctor!. His life is marked by incredible personal achievement and his measure in life is the remarkable difference he made in the lives of others. In his profession Finnie saved many lives , he prolonged many lives and most of all he was a blessing in many lives. Recently I met up with my high school friend and I am so thankful I did. In one short day after not seeing each other in almost 50 years Finnie and I and another classmate Kevin Holden met up for a couple beers to share and catch up out at Finnie´s farm. When I left I had this overwhelming feeling of happiness. Just being around Finnie made me so appreciative of life and friendship. I am a better man because I knew Finnie. Mankind is better because we lived with Finnie. Godspeed Finnie. Becky you and the family are in my prayers
Captain John Keilty U S Navy (Ret)
December 23, 2020
