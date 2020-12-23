I went to high school with Finnie. One of the smartest kids in the school and he worked the hardest. He was also an exceptional athlete. We all knew he was going to grow up and be a Doctor. And sure enough he did that and became a great Doctor!. His life is marked by incredible personal achievement and his measure in life is the remarkable difference he made in the lives of others. In his profession Finnie saved many lives , he prolonged many lives and most of all he was a blessing in many lives. Recently I met up with my high school friend and I am so thankful I did. In one short day after not seeing each other in almost 50 years Finnie and I and another classmate Kevin Holden met up for a couple beers to share and catch up out at Finnie´s farm. When I left I had this overwhelming feeling of happiness. Just being around Finnie made me so appreciative of life and friendship. I am a better man because I knew Finnie. Mankind is better because we lived with Finnie. Godspeed Finnie. Becky you and the family are in my prayers

Captain John Keilty U S Navy (Ret) December 23, 2020