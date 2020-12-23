Kevin Finnie Green M.D
Kevin Finnie Green M.D., "Finnie", passed away peacefully surrounded by his family at home on Saturday, December 19, 2020, after a courageous five-year battle with a glioblastoma brain tumor.
Finnie was born on November 9, 1953, the eldest of four children to the late Marjorie Westerheide Green and the late John Joseph Green, in Damascus, Syria, where his father was working for the United States Foreign Service. Educated at American schools overseas as a young boy, Finnie went on to earn the rank of Eagle Scout and graduated from Bishop O'Connell School in 1971 in northern Virginia.
A natural athlete, Finnie played competitive basketball and tennis throughout the years. While enrolled as an undergrad at the newly co-ed University of Virginia in the early 1970's, Finnie organized the first womens' tennis program at UVA. He proudly earned the triple 'Wahoo" status after receiving an undergraduate degree from the University of Virginia in 1975, earning his M.D. at the University of Virginia School of Medicine in 1979, and completing his Urology residency at the UVA Medical Center in 1985. Following graduation, he moved to Lynchburg where he joined Piedmont Urologic Associates and completing his accomplished career at Seven Hills Urology.
Finnie was an avid outdoorsman. His love for fly fishing, hiking and camping sent him on many trips to Montana, Wyoming and Alaska. A music enthusiast, Finnie would often combine these passions by attending outdoor music festivals in a campground setting. Finnie also took immense pleasure in renovating his home and working in his gardens of Sunny Acres Farm. Nothing brought him more pleasure in life than his farm, his tractor and his loving wife, Becky.
Finnie was an engaging storyteller given his wide range of interests and many adventures in life. He never met a stranger and deeply cared about his patients. He was "in it to win it" in every aspect of his life and will truly never be forgotten.
Survivors include devoted wife, Becky Almond Green; and their children, Sarah Carlton Green, Gordon Finnie Green, Joseph Massie Green, Stanley Crawford "Trey" Ward III (Laurie), and Elizabeth Perkins Lyne, (Wickliffe). Finnie also leaves behind three grandsons, Stanley Crawford Ward IV, Vaught Finley Lyne and Bowie Sanford Lyne. Finnie's siblings include brothers, Timothy Joseph Green (deceased), Christopher Joseph Green, (Susan); and sister, Katharine Green Morgan, (Nick); along with many adoring nieces and nephews.
A private family graveside service is planned, and a celebration of Finnie's life will be held for friends and family in the coming year.
The family would like to express special thanks to Henry Rucker, Finnie's friend and caregiver, Centra Hospice Care and to the team of women of Caring for the Heart.
In lieu of flowers, memorial gifts can be donated to charitable organizations that meant a lot to Finnie: The Miller Home for Girls, The Park View Community Mission, and Blue Ridge Area Food Bank.
Tharp Funeral Home & Crematory, Lynchburg, is assisting the family. To send condolences, please visit www.tharpfuneralhome.com
Tharp Funeral Home & Crematory
Published by The News & Advance on Dec. 23, 2020.