Milton C. "Mick" Ritchie passed away unexpectedly, but peacefully, at his home in Lynchburg, Va., on Sunday, September 12, 2021.
The youngest son of Dorman and Mary Frey Ritchie, Mick was born on June 26, 1954, at Green Valley Clinic in Bergton, Va., and grew up in Criders, Va. A 1972 graduate of Broadway High School, he graduated from Virginia Tech in 1976 in chemical engineering, and later he earned an MBA and his Professional Engineer licensure.
He married Cheryl Neel in 1978. During their marriage, they first lived in Front Royal for several years, where Mick worked at Avtex Fibers. They moved to Lynchburg, and Mick joined the Greenwood Partnership, which later became Versar. The remainder of his career he spent at Wiley & Wilson, from which he retired a few years ago.
Mick was a loving husband and an attentive father and Papaw. For many years, he served faithfully as deacon at Rivermont EPC. He loved do-it-yourself projects and had extensively remodeled their home and was helping his daughter and her husband remodel their home. In his spare time, he enjoyed playing golf.
In addition to his wife, he is survived by his daughter, Rachel Ritchie and her husband, Shane Stimpson and granddaughter, Adelle, of Lynchburg, Va.; sister, Deborah Ritchie of Criders, Va.; and brothers, David (Susan Brown) of Durham, N.C., and Daniel (Pat) of Winchester, Va.
Hi Cheryl,
So sorry when I saw Mick's obituary on the internet. I'll give you a call tomorrow its too late at night right now,
I remember Mick's parents from the wedding years ago in 1978
Cousin Michael in Huntington
Michael Pollock
Family
October 5, 2021
Thinking of you fondly with thanksgiving for our shared lives and mutual ministry so many years ago. May you be rinsed with the Spirit of the Holy One during these sad and changing days.
Your family always blessed me to the core and still does. I often take a look at my Rivermont trasure. Dear Rachel penned a wonderful note on the program leaflet of my last Sunday at the church. It was loving and so very kind. She referred to me as the "head banger' as I did so much directing with my head at the organ. What a special joy and gift to me.
My abiding prayers, always,
David-Charles