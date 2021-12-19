I was so very sorry to learn of Mr Hamner´s passing. I had him many years ago at CVCC as an English professor. Years later, when my son informed me that he had Mr Hamner, my words to him were, "You´re going to love that class!" Mr Hamner did not disappoint. My son and I had many talks of what a wonderful professor he was. Heaven´s gain is definitely a loss felt here. My thoughts and prayers are with the family.

Anita Drinkard December 19, 2021