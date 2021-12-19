Menu
Search by Name
Menu
The News & Advance
The News & Advance Homepage
Obituaries Section
Submit an Obituary
Find an Obituary
Sympathy Ideas
Grief Support
Search by Name
Peter Clay Hamner
1943 - 2021
BORN
1943
DIED
2021
FUNERAL HOME
Whitten Monelison Chapel
3966 South Amherst Highway
Madison Heights, VA
Peter Clay Hamner

Peter Clay Hamner Sr., 78, of Madison Heights, Va., passed away in the early hours of December 9, 2021, after a brief illness and sudden decline, though his spirits and optimism remained strong in the final days while surrounded by those who loved him most.

Born in Lynchburg, on August 20, 1943, he was the son of the late Henry Rawlings "Pete" Hamner and Elsie McDowell Jackson Hamner. He is survived by his wife, Vicki Sandifer; son, Peter Clay Hamner Jr. and his wife, Mary Ellen; daughter, Sara Dustin Eshelman and her husband, Pete; along with grandchildren, Julian, Sage, and Troy Hamner, and Case and Sally Eshelman. He was preceded in death by his sisters, Susan Hamner Kelly, and Anne Kelly Smith, and brother, Walter Kelly.

A memorial/celebration of life will be held 11 a.m. Tuesday, December 21, 2021, at Bethany United Methodist Church in Amherst County, 732 High Peak Rd., Monroe, VA 24574. Please note, the church is asking that mask be worn while inside the church.

In lieu of flowers, please consider making a donation to the Mental Health Associates of Virginia in his name… he'd love that: www.mhav.org/donate

Fond memories and expressions of sympathy may be shared at www.whittenmonelison.com for the Hamner family.

Published by The News & Advance on Dec. 19, 2021.
34465541-95D0-45B0-BEEB-B9E0361A315A
To plant trees in memory, please visit the Sympathy Store.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
Dec
21
Celebration of Life
11:00a.m.
Bethany United Methodist Church in Amherst County
732 High Peak Rd., Monroe, VA
Funeral services provided by:
Whitten Monelison Chapel
MAKE A DONATION
MEMORIES & CONDOLENCES
Sponsored by Whitten Monelison Chapel.
Add a Message
Not sure what to say?
2 Entries
I'm sorry to hear about Mr. Hamner's passing. My sister and I had him at CVCC. He called us Ring 1 and Ring 2 we use to laugh about that. He was a great teacher and his class was a fun class. He will definitely be missed. My condolences to his family.
JoAnn Ring Clemenson
School
December 20, 2021
I was so very sorry to learn of Mr Hamner´s passing. I had him many years ago at CVCC as an English professor. Years later, when my son informed me that he had Mr Hamner, my words to him were, "You´re going to love that class!" Mr Hamner did not disappoint. My son and I had many talks of what a wonderful professor he was. Heaven´s gain is definitely a loss felt here. My thoughts and prayers are with the family.
Anita Drinkard
December 19, 2021
Showing 1 - 2 of 2 results