Peter Clay Hamner
Peter Clay Hamner Sr., 78, of Madison Heights, Va., passed away in the early hours of December 9, 2021, after a brief illness and sudden decline, though his spirits and optimism remained strong in the final days while surrounded by those who loved him most.
Born in Lynchburg, on August 20, 1943, he was the son of the late Henry Rawlings "Pete" Hamner and Elsie McDowell Jackson Hamner. He is survived by his wife, Vicki Sandifer; son, Peter Clay Hamner Jr. and his wife, Mary Ellen; daughter, Sara Dustin Eshelman and her husband, Pete; along with grandchildren, Julian, Sage, and Troy Hamner, and Case and Sally Eshelman. He was preceded in death by his sisters, Susan Hamner Kelly, and Anne Kelly Smith, and brother, Walter Kelly.
A memorial/celebration of life will be held 11 a.m. Tuesday, December 21, 2021, at Bethany United Methodist Church in Amherst County, 732 High Peak Rd., Monroe, VA 24574. Please note, the church is asking that mask be worn while inside the church.
In lieu of flowers, please consider making a donation to the Mental Health Associates of Virginia in his name… he'd love that: www.mhav.org/donate
Published by The News & Advance on Dec. 19, 2021.