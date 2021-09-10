Robbie Mantiply Howell
October 3, 1931 - September 4, 2021
On Saturday, September 4, 2021, Robbie Mantiply Howell was called home to be with her LORD in Heaven. She was the devoted and loving wife of the late Thomas Borum Howell Sr. of Amherst.
Robbie was born at home in Amherst County, on October 3, 1931. She was a fun and active young lady during her youth. She met her sweatheart, Thomas growing up and while in school. They remained sweethearts through school and college and married in April, 1954.
Robbie was very active in land development. She first started out with her husband running a small country store on Route 29 in Amherst. Along with her husband, close friend I. Paul Wailes III and close business associate Rex A. Pixley, they built the Ambriar Shopping Center. She served roles of Secretary and Treasurer, along with fulfilling the role of Vice President in later years of the company.
Robbie also loved animals. She would spoil every animal she had in her care. She cared for her fur babies…Katy, Bootsie, Peaches, and Rosie and she loved them tremendously.
She also was an avid MLB baseball fan, always cheering for her favorite teams…The Atlanta Braves and The Washington Nationals. And when she would watch the games, she would not speak to anyone until the game was over.
Robbie was preceded in death by her loving husband, Thomas Howell Sr. and her parents, Robert and Elizabeth Mantiply.
Robbie is survived by her son, Thomas Borum Howell, Jr. and his wife, Pam, and her daughter, Beth Howell Brown. She is also survived by her grandchildren, Ryan Wilkerson, Chelsea Schroll and her husband, Doug, Kailee Brown, Tommy Brown, and Mackenzie Howell and a great-grandchild, Addison Falls.
A graveside service will be held on Tuesday, September 14, 2021, at 11 a.m. at Amherst Cemetery, 105 Grandview Street, Amherst, Virginia, with the Reverend Clyde Mawyer officiating.
The family wishes to thank the caregivers Lisa Morse, Patsy Booker, Rose Douglas, Gayle Douglas, Linda Rodgers, and Shannan Carter for their care and love for Robbie. They also would like to thank Wendy Campbell, Timmy Campbell, Mary Catherine Morris, Regina Callaghan NP, Bennie Wailes, Frank Mays, Don Elkins, Lynn Bowling, Tony McDaniel, and Frank Davidson for being so kind, loving, and supportive.
In lieu of flowers, Robbie's family is asking friends to please donate to the following organizations…Amherst Humane Society, Amherst Rescue Squad, and Amherst Fire Department.
Driskill Funeral Chapel of Amherst Virginia is assisting and caring for the family, www.driskillfuneralchapel.com
.
Driskill Funeral Chapel
201 Grandview Drive, Amherst, VA 24521
Published by The News & Advance on Sep. 10, 2021.