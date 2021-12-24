Menu
The Daily Nonpareil
Kathy Rasmussen
Kathy Grace (Rasmussen) born August 26, 1957, passed away Dec. 16, 2021. Preceded in death by mother, Betty Rasmussen and stepdaughter, Norrie Grace. Survived by husband Conan Grace; father, Bob Rasmussen; brother, Jeff (Anita) Rasmussen; nephew, Jason (Holly) Rasmussen and their children Reid and Leighton stepmother to Debra (the late Mike) Rousculp, Kristi (Vicki) Grace, Trent (Suzanne) Grace, Cort (Ronda) Grace grandmother to Bill, Ashley, Jordan, Ryan, Corey, Ali, CJ, Kristin, Cody, Kaylin, Cameron, Kira, Kimberly, great grandmother to Mason, Lincoln, Adalyn, Ella, Levi, Adeline, Amelia. Kathy loved serving others and she enjoyed leading Bible studies and greeting at her church in New Hampshire. She was successful with her work at Mutual of Omaha. She loved swing dancing, tennis, golf and skiing. She was always someone you could count on and she loved being with her friends and family.
Published by The Daily Nonpareil on Dec. 24, 2021.
