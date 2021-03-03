Benjamin Franklin Fox died March 1, 2021, at the age of 93 years, 10 months and 10 days old, at Great Plains Health in North Platte. He was born April 19, 1927. to Edward and Clara (Helmkamp) Fox. He was the youngest of five children. He was born and lived on the family farm until his death on the Garfield Table in Lincoln County. He graduated 10th grade from the Garfield Table School. He then began farming with his Dad when he was 16 years old. Before he got married, he trucked all over Nebraska with his brother, Bill Fox. They hauled rodeo stock and grain. He drove a taxi cab in North Platte for a while: He could tell you which streets in North Platte to take for the fastest route to get from point A to point B up to the day he died. He married Mary Ann Kramer on Jan. 29, 1951, at St. John the Evangelist Catholic Rectory in Stapleton. Ben and Mary Ann just celebrated their 70th Anniversary. To this union, seven children were born. He worked for Central Implement, Forrester car dealership in Arnold and Logan County Co-op to help make ends meet while the older kids were growing up. Ben, Mary Ann and the three older boys also farmed and put-up hay during the summer on shares for a few of the neighbors. He sold Garst Seed Corn and Tek-Seed for a while. He was also a member of the Eagles in North Platte. Mom and Dad took the older boys and girls fishing when they had the time. He farmed and ranched with his wife and family until the day he died. He loved to tell stories about the "old days" on the Garfield Table and about his grandfather who was a Civil War Veteran stationed in Nebraska and Wyoming at that time. He loved his wife, children, grandchildren, great-grandchildren, farming, ranching, playing cards and visiting with his friends and neighbors. He was preceded in death by his parents, Edward and Clara Fox; fathers and mothers-in-law, Frank and Ethel (Gill) Kramer; sons, Roger Fox and Byron Fox; two granddaughters, Payten Fox and Ashley Fox; three brothers and sisters-in law, Cyrus Fox as a toddler, Walter (Elva) Fox and William (Audrey) Fox; sister and brother-in-law, Thelma (Bernard) Reynolds; nephews, Morris Reynolds and Leonard Fox; brothers-in-law, George (Darlene) Kramer, Robert (Hazel and Doris) Kramer, Ray Kramer and Joe Kramer; sisters-in-law, Edna (LeRoy) Griffiths and Karen Kramer. He is survived by his wife, Mary Ann of Arnold; five children, James (Karen Tackett) Fox of Stapleton, Marvin (Nancy) Fox of Arnold, Karen (James) Main of Stapleton, Kathy Fox of North Platte and Kevin (Heather) Fox of Stapleton; ten grandchildren, Jeffeory (Jennifer) Fox of Nantucket, Massachusetts, Levi (Kristin) Fox of Boston, Randy (Jodi) Fox of Bordentown, New Jersey, Kristin (Ron Hansen) Fox of Worland, Wyoming, Jason (Laurie Ray) Fox of Nantucket, Jamie (Sam) Ascherl of McCook, Kellie (Lane) Vasa of Ashland, and John Main, Kurtis Main and Joseph Fox, all of Stapleton; eight great-grandchildren, Griffin Fox, Ella Fox, Shane Fox, Loreilei Fox, all of Nantucket, Wade Ascherl, Scarlett Ascherl, Maeve Vasa and Elijah Ascherl; nieces, Joan (Bob) Anderson of Storm Lake, Iowa and Marlene (Jerry) McKean of Kearney; brothers-in-law, Richard Kramer of North Platte and Kenneth (Peggy) Kramer of Stapleton; sisters-in-law, Audrey (Bob) Magnuson of North Platte, Louise Kramer of Gering and Deb Kramer of Stapleton; and many other nieces, nephews, cousins and friends. Memorials are suggested to the Arnold Fire Department. Online condolences may be shared at adamsswanson.com
. Mass of Christian burial will be at 1:30 pm Saturday, March 6, at St. John the Evangelist Catholic Church in Stapleton with Father Thomas Gudipalli as Celebrant. Burial will follow at the Garfield Table Cemetery. The service will be livestreamed on the Adams & Swanson Facebook page for those unable to attend. Visitation will be noon to 4 p.m. Friday, March 5, at Adams & Swanson Funeral Home. There will also be visitation 6-7:30 p.m., with Rosary to follow, Friday, March 5, at St. John the Evangelist Catholic Church in Stapleton. Adams & Swanson Funeral Home is in charge of arrangements.
Published by North Platte Telegraph from Mar. 3 to Mar. 4, 2021.