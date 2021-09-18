Gary Dean Yeutter Gary Dean Yeutter, 65, of Cozad, passed away Sept. 17, 2021, at Great Plains Health. Services will be at 11 a.m. Saturday, Sept. 25, at Farnam High School with Pastor Greg Boller officiating. Private burial will be at a later date. Those wishing to sign the book may do so from noon-to 5 p.m. Friday, Sept. 24, at Adams & Swanson Funeral Home, which in charge of arrangements.
Published by North Platte Telegraph from Sep. 18 to Sep. 19, 2021.
Gary & Norma are amazing people. They are caring, loving, outgoing & generous. Norma & family, please accept my deepest condolences, prayers & encouragement for the future. Losing such a great man is devastating... He left a legacy & many memories! Trust in the Lord to get you through the painful grief you will go through. God Bless! I was Todd's wife & admired Gary in the Yeutter family
KIMBERLY JOHNSON
September 24, 2021
Gary and I would run into one another at rare times in odd places: fishing (Hackett Gulch, going way back), hanging out on the sunny beaches of Big Mac, the demo derby, auction, or whatever. We always chatted as if we’d just seen each other the day before, in a continuing conversation. It was always a nice encounter. I will miss those..
Vic Larson
September 23, 2021
May the memories that you shared provide some comfort during this dark time.
Jeremy & Linzy Hendricks
September 20, 2021
My deepest sympathy on the loss of your husband. I went to high school with Gary. My granddaughter Everly is in your daycare. My thoughts and prayers are with you and your family.
Jody CisnerosCisneros
September 20, 2021
Peace and understanding to all the family. Only meeting Gary a few times I came to realize he was down to earth and sincere. He will surely be missed.
Dan Janak
September 19, 2021
I worked with Gary for many yrs at Monroe Auto, he was a friend and a hard reliable worker. He was a friend to everyone he met. My deepest sympathy to Norma and the family.
Scott Diehl
September 19, 2021
Gary was a great guy to work with. He was really mechanically inclined. I am glad to have known him. May God welcome him home. May God watch over his family at this difficult time.
Robert Jensen
September 18, 2021
I am so blessed to have met Gary, on my family search, he made me feel so welcome. I knew right then what a big heart this wonderful man had. My love a deepest sympathy to his family.
Chris "Penn" Sumner
September 17, 2021
Gary was always a very nice guy! He really loved to help others!
Ted Decker
September 17, 2021
May God bless you and your family in this time of sorrow.
Merry and Tommy Romero
September 17, 2021
I went to school with Gary and worked with him at Monroe's. He was so much fun to work with and taught me so much at work. My deepest sympathy to Gary's family and friends.