Gary Dean Yeutter Gary Dean Yeutter, 65, of Cozad, passed away Sept. 17, 2021, at Great Plains Health. Services will be at 11 a.m. Saturday, Sept. 25, at Farnam High School with Pastor Greg Boller officiating. Private burial will be at a later date. Those wishing to sign the book may do so from noon-to 5 p.m. Friday, Sept. 24, at Adams & Swanson Funeral Home, which in charge of arrangements.



Published by North Platte Telegraph from Sep. 18 to Sep. 19, 2021.