On March 30, 2022, Richard Clyde "Dick" Sargent, of Brady, passed away at Hilltop Estates in Gothenburg at the age of 87. Richard was born on May 20, 1934, in Veblen, South Dakota. He grew up and attended school in South Dakota before enlisting in the U.S. Air Force in 1949. Dick served for 25 years until retiring in 1974 with the rank of senior master sergeant, which is the hardest enlisted promotion to acquire. He had one tour in Vietnam and was stationed in various countries, working with equipment support. Dick served our country with pride. While stationed at Lowry Air Force Base in Colorado, Dick met Alyce Mae Tepley and they married on March 31, 1964, in Denver. Dick received his Bachelor of Arts degree in business and eventually started a second career as a farmer and farmed southeast of North Platte. He enjoyed fishing and loved his Gold Wing touring bike. In his free time, Dick liked going to auctions and farm sales wherever they were. He was a loving husband and a great father and grandfather. Dick was preceded in death by his parents; and son-in-law, Ed Schulze. He leaves behind his wife, Alyce of Brady; son, Richard "Butch" Sargent of North Platte; daughters, Ramona (Norman) Lancaster of North Platte, Shirley (Dan) Carlyle of Maxwell and Beverly Schulze of Austin, Texas; his brother, James of Washington; sister, Barbara (Robley) of Tennessee; 10 grandchildren; 14 great-grandchildren; and other family. Memorials are suggested to St. Jude Children's Research Hospital
. Services will be at 1 p.m. Monday, April 4, 2022, at Odean Colonial Chapel with Pastor Patrick Sipes officiating. Burial with full military honors will follow at Fort McPherson National Cemetery, near Maxwell. Visitation will be prior to the service at Odean Colonial Chapel at C & Sycamore, which is in charge of arrangements.
