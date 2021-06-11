Menu
Brandon S. "Bran" Scott
1989 - 2021
BORN
1989
DIED
2021
FUNERAL HOME
Harris Funeral Home, Inc.
515 South 6th St
Opelika, AL
Brandon S. "Bran" Scott

October 13, 1989 - June 3, 2021

Funeral service for Brandon Scott, 31, of Auburn, AL, will be at 11:00 a.m., Saturday, June 12, 2021, at Harris Funeral Home Chapel, Bishop Nolan T. Torbert will officiate.

Mr. Scott, who passed away Thursday, June 3, 2021 at the East Alabama Medical Center in Opelika, AL, was born October 13, 1989 in Lee County, Alabama.

Public viewing for Mr. Scott will be Friday, June 11, 2021, from 4:00 p.m. – 6:00 p.m.

He leaves to cherish his memory: parents, Joey Cunningham of Houston, TX and Cynthia Scott (Geoffrey Favors) of Auburn, AL; five brothers, Quinton (Gerri) Scott of Dallas, GA, Geoffery Favors, Jr., Dakota Favors both of Auburn, AL, LaJarvis Billingsley of Lanett, AL and LaQuinston Cunningham of Houston, TX; one sister, Kierra Scott of Auburn, AL; paternal grandmother, Jessie Mae Patton of Lafayette, AL; three aunts, Katherine Scott (Tommy Ray) of Auburn, AL, Jennifer Cunningham of Lanett, AL and Monique Echols of New Britain, CT; five uncles, Gregory Scott of Adrian, MI, Darrel (Raven) Scott of Auburn, AL, Roger Echols of New Britain, CT, Michael (Greta) Pierce of East Hartford, CT and Jeffery Cunningham of West Point, GA; one great uncle, Lawrence Grace of Cordova, TN; special cousins as siblings, Jasmine Scott of Charlotte, NC, LaShonda Scott, Tavoris Scott, DeQuala Stinson all of Auburn, AL and LaDarien "LD" (Kelsey) Scott of Springfield, MO; six special cousins, DeNasia Pitts of Auburn, AL, Dustin Scott of Opelika, AL, Joshua Scott of Orlando, FL, Chasity Vinson, Jemal (Courtney) Vinson and Audrey (Mike) Tinsley all of Auburn, AL; two god-brothers, Cody Bass and Courtney Bass both of Auburn, AL; four special nieces, Gernyvia, Germyah, Genenis and Kylee; a host of other relatives and friends.

Harris Funeral Home is directing. www.harrisfuneralhomeinc.com to view and sign registry.

Published by The Opelika-Auburn News on Jun. 11, 2021.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
Jun
11
Viewing
4:00p.m. - 6:00p.m.
Harris Funeral Home, Inc.
515 South 6th St, Opelika, AL
Jun
12
Funeral service
11:00a.m.
Harris Funeral Home, Inc.
515 South 6th St, Opelika, AL
Harris Funeral Home, Inc.
MEMORIES & CONDOLENCES
Pat, we are praying for you and your family. May God give you strength to get through. Love you! The Lyles/Menifee family
Deborah Lyles
Friend
June 12, 2021
