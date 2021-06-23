J.O. and Angie have been involved with ARSEA for several years since his retirement. I enjoyed going up to North Alabama to visit his chapter and I remember being excited that they had moved to Auburn where they were both able to breathe new life into yet another chapter. J.O. has been a treasure to us. He went out of his way to do the right thing, helping whenever he could. He had a servant's heart.

Sara Phillips Other June 25, 2021