The Opelika-Auburn News
The Opelika-Auburn News Homepage
James Olen Conway
1940 - 2021
BORN
1940
DIED
2021
ABOUT
Isabella High School
FUNERAL HOME
Frederick-Dean Funeral Home
1801 Frederick Rd
Opelika, AL
James Olen (J.O.) Conway

October 8, 1940 - June 20, 2021

James Olen (J.O.) Conway (born October 8, 1940) passed away June 20. He was the fifth child born to James Denson Conway and Mary Bessie Cummings Conway in Isabella, Alabama.

Two sisters pre-deceased him in 1931 — Mary Faye and Eunice Lee Conway. His sister Betty Lois Hightower died in 2009.

He is survived by his wife of 57 years, Angelyn Frucci Conway; his two sons and their wives, Jay (Jennifer) and Lee (Amy); six grandchildren; and his sister, Fee Smith (Johnny).

J.O. graduated from Isabella High School, attended Jacksonville State University, and received his B.S. and M.Ed. from Auburn University. Later he earned an educational specialist degree from Mississippi State University.

He is a 31-year veteran of public service, having first served as an instructor of freshman welding and cotton researcher at Auburn University. He then taught two years in vocational agriculture at Dadeville High School. He later served as a Blount County Extension agent and Extension District agent for 22 north Alabama counties until his retirement in 1995. J.O. served in leadership positions on several professional, civic, governmental, and religious boards including president of the Alabama Retired State Employees Association (ARSEA).

The Conways enjoyed traveling. Floating in the Dead Sea, observing Germans growing white asparagus, and seeing the land being claimed from the North Sea in the Netherlands were of particular interest to J.O.

His greatest pride was being father to his two sons, Jay and Lee. James King "Jay" and wife Jennifer live in Cullman and have three sons — Clay, Drew, and Ben Conway of Cullman. Brian "Lee" and wife Amy live in Beauregard and have three children — James, Molly, and Anna Marie. An "honorary" daughter, Tammie Kelly Brisson, held a special place in J.O.'s heart. She and her husband John went with the family on the 50th wedding anniversary cruise to Alaska.

Of all of J.O.'s activities, he was especially thankful to be a Gideon. To hand someone a Bible on Auburn University's campus (or elsewhere) touched his heart. He also greatly appreciated the opportunity to build houses during mission trips to Nicaragua.

Due to Covid-19 the family will not be having a public Visitation however, Mr. Conway will be able to be viewed Wednesday, June 23, 2021 from 3:00 p.m. until 6:00 p.m. in the Parlor at Frederick-Dean Funeral Home.

Funeral service will be held Thursday, June 24, 2021 at 11:00 a.m. in the Sanctuary at Auburn United Methodist Church with Brother Charles Cummings and Dr. George Mathison officiating. Interment will follow at Town Creek Cemetery.

Flowers will be accepted or memorial contributions may be made to Gideons International www.gideons.org

Published by The Opelika-Auburn News on Jun. 23, 2021.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
Jun
23
Visitation
3:00p.m. - 6:00p.m.
Frederick-Dean Funeral Home
1801 Frederick Rd, Opelika, AL
Jun
24
Funeral service
11:00a.m.
Sanctuary at Auburn United Methodist Church
AL
Funeral services provided by:
Frederick-Dean Funeral Home
MEMORIES & CONDOLENCES
J.O. and Angie have been involved with ARSEA for several years since his retirement. I enjoyed going up to North Alabama to visit his chapter and I remember being excited that they had moved to Auburn where they were both able to breathe new life into yet another chapter. J.O. has been a treasure to us. He went out of his way to do the right thing, helping whenever he could. He had a servant's heart.
Sara Phillips
Other
June 25, 2021
Grief can be so hard, but our special memories help us cope. Remembering you and your loved one today and always.
Joann Cummings Burdett
Family
June 24, 2021
Amy, I´m so sorry for your loss. Please share my condolences with the rest of the family.
Sue Watson
June 23, 2021
Our deepest condolences to you & your family... what a wonderful legacy Mr. J.O. has left behind!! Our thoughts & prayers are with you in this time of sorrow..
Darryl (Byron Cummings son) & Karen Cummings
Family
June 23, 2021
