James "Lemonade Man" Echols Sr.
1937 - 2022
Send Flowers
James "Lemonade Man" Echols, Sr.

August 7, 1937 - April 6, 2022

Graveside service for James Echols, 84, of Auburn, Alabama, will be at 11:00 a.m., Monday, April 11, 2022, at Mt. Sinai Missionary Baptist Church Cemetery, 2143 Lee Road 72, Auburn, AL 36830, Reverend Dion Gilbert, Pastor and Reverend Robert Cadenhead will officiate.

Mr. Echols, who passed away Wednesday, April 6, 2022 at the East Alabama Medical Center in Opelika, AL, was born August 7, 1937 in Lee County, Alabama.

Public viewing will be Sunday, April 10, 2022, from 3:00 p.m. – 5:00 p.m. (Facial covering is required)

He leaves to cherish his memory: five children, Mary Louise (James) Bryant of Opelika, AL, Barbara (Larry) Moore, Janie (Carl) Brown of Auburn, AL, Johnny (Marchell) Echols of Beauregard, AL and Johnnie (Jerry) Dowdell of Auburn, AL; fifteen grandchildren; twenty-four great-grandchildren; three sisters, Georgia Echols, Delia Echols of Auburn, AL and Shirley Jackson of Lafayette, AL; one brother, Tommy Echols of Syracuse, NY; one aunt, Lula Mae Walker of Lanett, AL; a host of nieces, nephews, other relatives and friends.

In lieu of flowers, donations can be made to the Echols Family Social Club, in honor of James Echols. Donations for this Memorial Educational Scholarship can be made through Venmo ([email protected]), Cash Apps $mlb261 or Checks Payable To: Echols Family Social Club

Harris Funeral Home is directing - www.harrisfuneralhomeinc.com to view and sign registry.

Published by The Opelika-Auburn News on Apr. 10, 2022.
Be the first to post a memory or condolences.