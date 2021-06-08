James R. Welch, Sr. (Jim)



January 19, 1934 - June 3, 2021



James R Welch, Sr. (Jim) passed away June 3, 2021 in Louisville, Kentucky.



Jim was born in Portsmouth, Ohio on January 19, 1934. He was a graduate of The Ohio State University in Columbus, OH, class of 1955, and a member of Delta Tau Delta fraternity. He worked 35 years for General Electric Company followed by private consulting arrangements. He enjoyed spending time with his family, traveling, golf, reading, finance, Ohio State and Auburn University men's and women's sports and was a member of Auburn United Methodist Church.



He is preceded in death by his loving wife, Barbara A. Welch, who were married for 53 years; parents Harold and Grace Welch; brother Donald Welch, daughter Pamela Sue Welch; great grandchild Levi James Connors.



He is survived by his loving partner of many years, Ann G. Thompson; children, Jay Welch and Cheri (Welch) Conners; grandchildren, Eric, Amber, Hilary, Adam, Matthew, Mary, Alison; great grandchildren; Tariq James, Elwood, Clover, Phoenix, and Sabina; nephews, Jim and Ray; nieces, Kathy and Debbie.



Visitation will be June 11, 2021 from 1:00PM - 4:00PM at Owen Funeral Home Jeffersontown, 9318 Taylorsville Road, Louisville, KY. A private burial will be held at Cave Hill Cemetery.



In lieu of flowers donations can be made to Our House Auburn; P.O. Box 3040, Auburn, AL 36831



Owen Funeral Home - Jeffersontown



9318 Taylorsville Rd. Louisville Ky, 40299



Published by The Opelika-Auburn News on Jun. 8, 2021.