The Opelika-Auburn News
Janet Roberson Thomas
FUNERAL HOME
Cannon Cleveland Funeral Directors - East Chapel
2580 Hwy 42 N
McDonough, GA
Janet Roberson Thomas

November 27, 1931 - March 18, 2021

Janet Roberson Thomas, age 89, of McDonough, Georgia, and formerly of Opelika, Alabama passed away peacefully at home surrounded by her family on Wednesday, March 18, 2021. She was born November 27, 1931 in Monroeville, Alabama to the late Leroy and Leola Roberson. In addition to her parents, she is preceded in death by her husband Jackson Eyres Thomas, Sr.

Janet grew up in Monroeville, Alabama. She was a proud graduate of Auburn University class of 1952 with a bachelor's degree of Education. She was a dedicated member of the Alpha Beta Chapter of the Chi Omega sorority. Janet met her husband Jack at Auburn and they were married on August 23, 1953.

Janet spent more than 30 very proud years as a teacher with the City of Opelika Board of Education teaching History at Opelika Junior High School. She loved teaching and often spoke fondly of her students and fellow teachers. She paid very special attention to anyone who wanted to dedicate their professional career to teaching, always offering up words of encouragement.

In her spare time, Janet enjoyed playing bridge, gardening, cooking, and Auburn football. Most of all, she enjoyed spending time with Jack at Lake Martin, Alabama. Together, they built a small cabin that is still in the family and has been enjoyed by her children, grandchildren, and many, many friends over the years.

Janet's most cherished title was "Mimi". She loved her role as a Grandmother and was truly adored by her grandchildren.

Janet is survived by her sister, Freda Noble, Chico, California; her children, Jackson Eyres Thomas, Jr., Keith Alan Thomas (Kaye); grandchildren Ashley Thomas, Krista Thomas, Brooke Thomas, Coleman Thomas (SaraGrace), Walker Thomas; and five great grandchildren.

Graveside services will be held at 11:00 am on Saturday, March 27th at Garden Hills Cemetery, Opelika, Alabama. Dr. Charles Thomas, McDonough First Baptist Church officiating.

The family would look forward to visiting with friends at the conclusion of the service.

In lieu of flowers, donations can be made to: Southern Grace Hospice Foundation, 80 Candler Road, McDonough, Georgia 30253 or

First Baptist Church McDonough, 101 Macon Street, McDonough, Georgia 30253

Cannon Cleveland Funeral Directors

McDonough, GA 30253 - 770-914-1414
Published by The Opelika-Auburn News on Mar. 23, 2021.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
Mar
27
Graveside service
11:00a.m.
Garden Hills Cemetery
Opelika, AL
Cannon Cleveland Funeral Directors - East Chapel
MEMORIES & CONDOLENCES
I truly enjoyed my time teaching with Janet at Opelika Junior High as a new educator.
Kay Spriggs
March 23, 2021
Offering our deepest condolences during this difficult time.
The Staff of Cannon-Cleveland Funeral Directors
March 23, 2021
Offering our deepest condolences during this difficult time.
The Staff of Cannon-Cleveland Funeral Directors
March 18, 2021
