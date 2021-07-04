Menu
Jennie Lee Stephens Shorter
1927 - 2021
BORN
1927
DIED
2021
FUNERAL HOME
Harris Funeral Home, Inc.
515 South 6th St
Opelika, AL
Jennie Lee Stephens Shorter

May 12, 1927 - June 30, 2021

Funeral service for "Mama Jennie" Shorter, 94, of Opelika, AL, will be at 2:00 p.m., Tuesday, July 6, 2021, at Harris Funeral Home Chapel with interment in Evergreen Cemetery, Reverend L.W. Booker will officiate.

Mrs. Shorter, who passed away Wednesday, June 30, 2021 at the East Alabama Medical Center-Lanier in Valley, Alabama, was born May 12, 1927, in Lee County, Alabama.

Public viewing for Mrs. Shorter will be Monday, July 5, 2021, from 2:00 p.m. – 6:00 p.m.

She leaves to cherish her memory: four children, Jerelina (Benjamin) Long of Gastonia, NC, Lorenzo (Patricia) Jones of Opelika, AL, Joyce (Walter) Houston of Raleigh, NC and Kerry (Sharon) Dexter of Auburn, AL; a grandson as a son, Elvernardo (Christy) Dexter of Opelika, AL; a granddaughter as a daughter, Kiera Dexter of Virginia Beach, VA; three step-children, Norman Shorter, Clarence Shorter and Lena Pearl Coleman all of Opelika, AL; ten grandchildren; a host of great-grands-great-great-grands and a few great-great-great-grandchildren; a host of nieces, nephews, cousins and friends.

Harris Funeral Home is directing - www.harrisfuneralhomeinc.com to view and sign registry.

Published by The Opelika-Auburn News on Jul. 4, 2021.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
Jul
5
Viewing
2:00p.m. - 6:00p.m.
Harris Funeral Home, Inc.
515 South 6th St, Opelika, AL
Jul
6
Funeral service
2:00p.m.
Harris Funeral Home, Inc.
515 South 6th St, Opelika, AL
Harris Funeral Home, Inc.
MEMORIES & CONDOLENCES
I am so sorry for your loss. I still see her and my mom sitting on the porch talking. She was a beautiful soul. I pray for your strength.
Henrietta Snipes
Friend
July 5, 2021
