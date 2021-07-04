Jennie Lee Stephens Shorter
May 12, 1927 - June 30, 2021
Funeral service for "Mama Jennie" Shorter, 94, of Opelika, AL, will be at 2:00 p.m., Tuesday, July 6, 2021, at Harris Funeral Home Chapel with interment in Evergreen Cemetery, Reverend L.W. Booker will officiate.
Mrs. Shorter, who passed away Wednesday, June 30, 2021 at the East Alabama Medical Center-Lanier in Valley, Alabama, was born May 12, 1927, in Lee County, Alabama.
Public viewing for Mrs. Shorter will be Monday, July 5, 2021, from 2:00 p.m. – 6:00 p.m.
She leaves to cherish her memory: four children, Jerelina (Benjamin) Long of Gastonia, NC, Lorenzo (Patricia) Jones of Opelika, AL, Joyce (Walter) Houston of Raleigh, NC and Kerry (Sharon) Dexter of Auburn, AL; a grandson as a son, Elvernardo (Christy) Dexter of Opelika, AL; a granddaughter as a daughter, Kiera Dexter of Virginia Beach, VA; three step-children, Norman Shorter, Clarence Shorter and Lena Pearl Coleman all of Opelika, AL; ten grandchildren; a host of great-grands-great-great-grands and a few great-great-great-grandchildren; a host of nieces, nephews, cousins and friends.
Published by The Opelika-Auburn News on Jul. 4, 2021.