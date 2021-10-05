Kathleen Lankford WhaleyJune 5, 1941 - September 26, 2021Kathleen Lankford Whaley (known to many as Momma) was born June 5th, 1941 in Lanett, Alabama and passed away in Salem, Alabama September 26, 2021. She was 80 years old.Kathleen was of the Church of God Faith. Mrs. Whaley was called to the ministry at age six and ran revivals throughout her youth. She was a wonderful musician being self taught to play the piano. She was a life-long member of Lanett Church of God. Ms. Kathleen was employed by Fairfax Mill, Ampex Corporation and Uniroyal. She was the caregiver for husband Cecil during the last 10 years of his life.She was preceded in death by her beloved husband Cecil Whaley, parents William Parks Lankford and Mary Evie Baker.She is survived by son, Jeff Whaley; grandson, Gregory Whaley; nephews, Frank Yates, Ted Yates, Ron Yates; nieces, Cynthia Wood and Cathy Daugherty.A memorial service will be held Wednesday, October 6th, 2021 at Cusseta Community Cemetery.In lieu of flowers, please send donations to: Woodland Baptist Church (114 Bayview Dr. Phenix City, AL. 36869.)