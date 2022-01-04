Menu
The Opelika-Auburn News
Richard John Rogers
1953 - 2021
BORN
1953
DIED
2021
ABOUT
Colonial High School
FUNERAL HOME
Frederick-Dean Funeral Home
1801 Frederick Rd
Opelika, AL
Richard John Rogers

March 23, 1953 - December 23, 2021

After a long battle with a rare form of stomach cancer, Richard passed from this world on December 23, 2021 and is peacefully resting with his ancestors in Heaven.

He leaves behind his beloved wife of 34 years, Dana Rogers; his wonderful children Kelsey Nenninger (Lance), Jarrett Rogers, Haylee Rogers; as well as grandchild Katarina Nenninger, and brother Ron Rogers.

Richard was born to John and Emily Rogers (deceased) in Orlando Fla and spent his early years playing in the back yard lake, riding bikes, and wrenching on cars. He attended Azalea Park Elementary, Colonial High School, and Georgia Tech in Atlanta. At Tech, he was in the co-op program working at the Kennedy Space Center for NASA during the Apollo missions. After graduation he continued to work for NASA for another 37 years, becoming chief telecommunications engineer on Space Shuttle Atlantis.

During these years Richard spent most of his free time outdoors; camping, hiking, biking. It was on one of his bike trips that he met his future wife Dana, and they were married in 1987. Over the next 10 years they were blessed with their three lovely children.

With Richard retiring from NASA in 2008, the family decided to move to Auburn, AL, in 2009 finding a nice home surrounded by woods. Here Richard became involved with Habitat for Humanity, working on as many as 30 houses in Alabama, Georgia, and North Carolina. His favorite trip was taking his RV to the mountains and camping while doing volunteer work there. His work skills will be missed.

Dana wishes to thank family and friends for all the prayers on Richard's behalf and the caring Habitat for Humanity community.

A funeral mass will be celebrated at St. Michaels the Archangel Catholic Church, Auburn AL. on Saturday, January 8, 2022 at 10:00 am. Internment at Town Creek Cemetery at a later date.

In leu of flowers please donate to Auburn Opelika Habitat for Humanity.

Published by The Opelika-Auburn News on Jan. 4, 2022.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
Jan
8
Funeral Mass
10:00a.m.
St Michaels the Archangel Catholic Church
Auburn, AL
Funeral services provided by:
Frederick-Dean Funeral Home
MEMORIES & CONDOLENCES
Dana and family, I am saddened to hear of Richard´s passing. It was an honor and pleasure working with him at the Rocket Ranch. His skill and dedication ensured a successful Shuttle program. May the Lord bring you peace and comfort during this difficult time. Ad Astra.
John and Joanne Kiriazes
January 8, 2022
Dear Dana and family, Chuck and I are deeply saddened to hear of Richard´s passing. We have fond memories of our time as neighbors. Chuck wanted to especially convey how much he enjoyed working with Richard at NASA and how much he appreciated his knowledge and communication skills in a very tough technical environment . We both have fond memories of your annual gift of the delicious chocolate cake! May God´s peace and love surround you all during this difficult time. Chuck and Debbie Brown
Deborah Brown
Friend
January 7, 2022
Dear Dana & family. We were so surprised and saddened by Richard's passing. We have so many fond memories of you and him and well-remember your wedding day. Another shock was the passing on Dec 30 of Ken Weisz. Please know that your family are in our prayers. Surely as kind and loving soul as his was welcomed by our Lord into paradise. Please stay strong in the Lord. Chuck & Gail McLaughlin
Charles McLaughlin
Friend
January 5, 2022
Dana and family, So sorry for your loss. May the love of friends and family carry you through your grief.
Sherrie F Tomlinson
January 4, 2022
I am so sorry Richard couldn't get thru it. He was a good friend of Pen and Bill, and Sherry Norris back in Azalea Park days. Virginia Norris
Virginia Norris, Largo, Fl.
Friend
January 4, 2022
You were such a sweet kind soul I will cherish all our childhood memories and the last memories of riding our bikes together for MS. I send all my love to his wife, children and grandchildren. He was one of the best
BarbaraKay McCann
January 4, 2022
As much as he will be missed, a person is never really gone because the memories we have of our time spent with them live on. My earliest memories of Uncle Richard are meeting him for the first time before you were married. The two of you stopped by our house in St. Augustine while on a bike trip with friends and I remember liking him immediately. I remember your wedding, a first for me, and the two of you honoring me at the reception by having everyone sing me happy birthday. I also remember the fried chicken drumettes at the reception were really good. =) Most of all though my memories of Uncle Richard are of a man who was so very welcoming with his quick smile and laugh. He will be sorely missed and my heart goes out to you and the family.
Peter Hale
Family
December 31, 2021
