Richard John Rogers
March 23, 1953 - December 23, 2021
After a long battle with a rare form of stomach cancer, Richard passed from this world on December 23, 2021 and is peacefully resting with his ancestors in Heaven.
He leaves behind his beloved wife of 34 years, Dana Rogers; his wonderful children Kelsey Nenninger (Lance), Jarrett Rogers, Haylee Rogers; as well as grandchild Katarina Nenninger, and brother Ron Rogers.
Richard was born to John and Emily Rogers (deceased) in Orlando Fla and spent his early years playing in the back yard lake, riding bikes, and wrenching on cars. He attended Azalea Park Elementary, Colonial High School, and Georgia Tech in Atlanta. At Tech, he was in the co-op program working at the Kennedy Space Center for NASA during the Apollo missions. After graduation he continued to work for NASA for another 37 years, becoming chief telecommunications engineer on Space Shuttle Atlantis.
During these years Richard spent most of his free time outdoors; camping, hiking, biking. It was on one of his bike trips that he met his future wife Dana, and they were married in 1987. Over the next 10 years they were blessed with their three lovely children.
With Richard retiring from NASA in 2008, the family decided to move to Auburn, AL, in 2009 finding a nice home surrounded by woods. Here Richard became involved with Habitat for Humanity
, working on as many as 30 houses in Alabama, Georgia, and North Carolina. His favorite trip was taking his RV to the mountains and camping while doing volunteer work there. His work skills will be missed.
Dana wishes to thank family and friends for all the prayers on Richard's behalf and the caring Habitat for Humanity
community.
A funeral mass will be celebrated at St. Michaels the Archangel Catholic Church, Auburn AL. on Saturday, January 8, 2022 at 10:00 am. Internment at Town Creek Cemetery at a later date.
In leu of flowers please donate to Auburn Opelika Habitat for Humanity
.
Published by The Opelika-Auburn News on Jan. 4, 2022.