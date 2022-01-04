As much as he will be missed, a person is never really gone because the memories we have of our time spent with them live on. My earliest memories of Uncle Richard are meeting him for the first time before you were married. The two of you stopped by our house in St. Augustine while on a bike trip with friends and I remember liking him immediately. I remember your wedding, a first for me, and the two of you honoring me at the reception by having everyone sing me happy birthday. I also remember the fried chicken drumettes at the reception were really good. =) Most of all though my memories of Uncle Richard are of a man who was so very welcoming with his quick smile and laugh. He will be sorely missed and my heart goes out to you and the family.

Peter Hale Family December 31, 2021