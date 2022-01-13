Ronald Steven Ramsey
December 11, 1949 - January 11, 2022
Ronald Steven Ramsey, 72, of Notasulga, passed away from multiple long term health issues on Tuesday, January 11, 2022, at Bethany House. Ron was born December 11, 1949, and born again December 2007. He graduated from Notasulga High School in 1968, married Louise McLain in December 1969, joined the US Navy and left for boot camp in January 1970. He served in the US Navy 1970-1974, attending schools in Maryland and Illinois, served aboard the destroyer USS Geo. K. Mackenzie DD836 based in San Diego, CA. He made two Westpac cruises to Vietnam. Returning from the Navy to Alabama, Ron and Louise made their home in Notasulga. Ron attended trade school and was a machinist by trade. He retired from Auburn University, Space Power Research. When he was healthy, he enjoyed fishing, hunting, race cars, raising and training retrievers, gardening and coaching little league. He was a member of Liberty United Methodist Church.
Ron in survived by his wife of 52 years Louise; his mother Agnes Ramsey; his sister Alicia Bryant; his brother Bill (Michelle) Ramsey; Sisters-in-law Sandra (Roy) Carswell, Bobbi (Tommy) Miller; his three nieces Lori Walker, Carrie (Brad) Mitchell, and Jennifer Miller; his six nephews Matt Bryant, Billy (Ashley) Ramsey, Blake (Lindsay) Ramsey, Brady Ramsey, David (Tammy) Gresham, Chip (Simona) Miller; his special friends; "the friends group;" church families of Liberty UMC and Sardis UMC; Russell McAuley; and Zeb James. He was preceded in death by his father Arcie Ramsey and a brother Danny Ramsey.
Visitation will be Thursday, January 13, 2022, at Liberty UMC from 5:00 to 7:00 P.M. Celebration of Life services will be Friday, January 14, 2022, at 11:00 A.M. at Liberty UMC with Rev. Tom Skeen officiating. Burial will follow in Notasulga Memory Gardens. In lieu of flowers, memorials may be made to Liberty UMC, c/o Tom Skeen, 1900 AL Hwy. 120, Notasulga, AL 36866 or a charity of your choice
.
Published by The Opelika-Auburn News on Jan. 13, 2022.