Tollander, Betty M.
July 13, 1929 - March 16, 2022
Preceded in death by husband, Robert L. Tollander; parents, Hubert and Dollie Pierce; and sister, Beverly Avey.
Survived by daughter, Susan Elaine Beck (George) of Papillion, NE; four grandchildren, Ryan Beck (Kristen) of Tucson AZ, Eric Beck (Yanshan) of Omaha, Sarah Keogh (Adam) of Papillion, and Laura Beck of Papillion; three great-grandchildren, Hinter, Emerson, and Anders Beck of Tucson AZ, and Baby Keogh due in June; sister, Barbara J. Maher of Eagan, MN; brother, William G. Pierce (Jean) of Omaha; and many nieces and nephews, great-nephews and nieces, great-great-nephew and nieces, step-children, step-grandchildren, step-great-grandchildren; and a multitude of cherished friends.
VISITATION: Thursday from 6-8pm at the Mortuary. FUNERAL: Friday at 11am at Trinity Lutheran Church, Papillion. Interment in Westlawn-Hillcrest Memorial Park. Memorials requested to St. Jude Children's Research Hospital
Published by Omaha World-Herald from Mar. 20 to Mar. 23, 2022.