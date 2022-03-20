Menu
Betty M. Tollander
1929 - 2022
BORN
1929
DIED
2022
FUNERAL HOME
Kahler Dolce Mortuary
441 North Washington Street
Papillion, NE
UPCOMING SERVICE
Visitation
Mar, 24 2022
6:00p.m. - 8:00p.m.
Kahler Dolce Mortuary
Tollander, Betty M.

July 13, 1929 - March 16, 2022

Preceded in death by husband, Robert L. Tollander; parents, Hubert and Dollie Pierce; and sister, Beverly Avey.

Survived by daughter, Susan Elaine Beck (George) of Papillion, NE; four grandchildren, Ryan Beck (Kristen) of Tucson AZ, Eric Beck (Yanshan) of Omaha, Sarah Keogh (Adam) of Papillion, and Laura Beck of Papillion; three great-grandchildren, Hinter, Emerson, and Anders Beck of Tucson AZ, and Baby Keogh due in June; sister, Barbara J. Maher of Eagan, MN; brother, William G. Pierce (Jean) of Omaha; and many nieces and nephews, great-nephews and nieces, great-great-nephew and nieces, step-children, step-grandchildren, step-great-grandchildren; and a multitude of cherished friends.

VISITATION: Thursday from 6-8pm at the Mortuary. FUNERAL: Friday at 11am at Trinity Lutheran Church, Papillion. Interment in Westlawn-Hillcrest Memorial Park. Memorials requested to St. Jude Children's Research Hospital. Online obituary may be viewed and condolences extended at:

www.kahlerdolcemortuary.com

Kahler-Dolce Mortuary

441 No. Washington Street, Papillion, NE

402-339-3232 | www.kahlerdolcemortuary.com
Published by Omaha World-Herald from Mar. 20 to Mar. 23, 2022.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
Mar
24
Visitation
6:00p.m. - 8:00p.m.
Kahler Dolce Mortuary
441 North Washington Street, Papillion, NE
Mar
25
Funeral
11:00a.m.
Trinity Lutheran Church
Papillion, NE
Mar
25
Interment
2:00p.m.
Westlawn-Hillcrest Memorial Park
NE
I am sorry about Betty. We had some good times in sorority. She was so very proud of her family.
kristen genier
Other
March 22, 2022
