Dan K. Craig
1948 - 2021
BORN
1948
DIED
2021
FUNERAL HOME
Heafey Hoffmann Dworak Cutler Mortuaries - West Center Chapel
7805 W. Center Road
Omaha, NE
Craig, Dan K.

October 14, 1948 - June 28, 2021

Age 72, of Omaha, NE. Preceded in in death by father, Bert; mother, Peggy; brother, Jim; son, Dan "DJ". Survived by wife of 55 years, Barbara; children: Tammy Taber (Tom), Lisa Grace (Tom), Heather Johnson (J); ten grandchildren; two great-grandchildren; sister, Sherry Collins.

Per Dad's request, there will be no service.

HEAFEY-HOFFMANN-

DWORAK-CUTLER

West Center Chapel

7805 W. Center Rd.

402-391-3900

www.heafeyheafey.com
Published by Omaha World-Herald from Jun. 30 to Jul. 1, 2021.
Funeral services provided by:
Heafey Hoffmann Dworak Cutler Mortuaries - West Center Chapel
MEMORIES & CONDOLENCES
3 Entries
My condolences. I had the opportunity to work for Dan at NFM, and I held him in high regard. Please know you will all be in my prayers.
Thomas Morrissey
Work
July 8, 2021
God bless the Craig family at this difficult time. Let the Sun shine through the clouds with Dan,s smile. He was a Great fellow employee at NFM. Your Friend Mitcher.
Brandt M John Sr.
Work
July 2, 2021
I was in shock when I heard today our hearts and prayers go out to you Barb and the family but some of the memories made me smile Big John at Xmas always unscrewing the lights he was a wonderful man and will be greatly missed all our love goes out to all of you.
Mary John Jeremy Kyle
Friend
July 1, 2021
