Craig, Dan K.
October 14, 1948 - June 28, 2021
Age 72, of Omaha, NE. Preceded in in death by father, Bert; mother, Peggy; brother, Jim; son, Dan "DJ". Survived by wife of 55 years, Barbara; children: Tammy Taber (Tom), Lisa Grace (Tom), Heather Johnson (J); ten grandchildren; two great-grandchildren; sister, Sherry Collins.
Per Dad's request, there will be no service.
HEAFEY-HOFFMANN-
DWORAK-CUTLER
West Center Chapel
7805 W. Center Rd.
402-391-3900 www.heafeyheafey.com
Published by Omaha World-Herald from Jun. 30 to Jul. 1, 2021.