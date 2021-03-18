Menu
Dwite A. Pedersen
FUNERAL HOME
Reichmuth Funeral Home - Omaha / Elkhorn
21901 West Maple Road
Elkhorn, NE
Pedersen, Dwite A.

Age 79

Elkhorn, NE. Preceded in death by his wife, Poe.

Survived by son, Andrew (Jennifer) of Omaha; daughters, Michaela Jackson of Omaha, and Megan (Michael) Nelson of Elkhorn; nine grandchildren; three great-grandchildren; twin brother, Dwaine of Omaha; and brother, Clio of North Carolina.

VISITATION: Monday, 5-7pm, at St. Patrick's Catholic Church in Elkhorn, with WAKE SERVICE at 7pm. MASS OF CHRISTIAN BURIAL: Tuesday, 10:30am at St. Patrick's Catholic Church. INTERMENT: Prospect Hill Cemetery. Memorials to Douglas County Youth Center. Condolences to: www.reichmuthfuneralhomes.com. Live stream available at http://www.reichmuthfuneralhomes.com/obituaries/permalink/9892198/LTWebcast

REICHMUTH FUNERAL HOME

21901 West Maple | (402) 289-2222
Published by Omaha World-Herald from Mar. 18 to Mar. 21, 2021.
34465541-95D0-45B0-BEEB-B9E0361A315A
MEMORIAL EVENTS
Mar
22
Visitation
5:00p.m. - 7:00p.m.
St. Patrick's Catholic Church
Elkhorn, NE
Mar
22
Wake
7:00p.m.
St. Patrick's Catholic Church
20405 W, Elkhorn, NE
Mar
23
Mass of Christian Burial
10:30a.m.
St. Patrick's Catholic Church
NE
Funeral services provided by:
Reichmuth Funeral Home - Omaha / Elkhorn
MEMORIES & CONDOLENCES
Drive was a great person and reached out to so many. He will be greatly missed. My thoughts a prayers go out to all of his family and friends. Bryan Berger Omaha Nebraska McCook Nebraska
Bryan Berger
April 16, 2021
Megan & family. I was sad to hear of your dad's sudden passing. When you spoke of him your love for each other was evident. He was a special man. As you continue on without his physical presence, may the memories you hold bring comfort to you. Praying for you.
Marcia Thiele
March 23, 2021
Thinking of you! Sending peace, love and comfort.
Ronni and Ernie
March 22, 2021
The Beckwiths
March 22, 2021
Dear Andy and Family, My heart hurt when I heard of your dad's passing. He was such a wonderful person , full of kindness and love. He was a beacon of love and support for JImmy during the darkest of hours. If there is anyone who walked straight into heaven it is your dad. May the love, prayers and support of your family and friends, help to heal your heart. He will always have a special place in our hearts. Ann and Larry and family I am sure Jimmy was there to give him a hug.
Ann Tamisiea Etienne
March 22, 2021
Love, Chad, Lacy and family
March 21, 2021
Praying for all of you
Tricia Bostwick
Friend
March 21, 2021
Mike Bostwick and family
March 21, 2021
Our deepest sympathy. May God wrap his arms around your family during your grieving. Dwight was a beacon of light for anyone that knew him. He touched so many life´s during his time here on earth. I am sure that he was so happy to see his beautiful bride Poe Our deepest sympathy, Tom and Lori Wildhagen
Lori Weinert Wildhagen
March 21, 2021
Dwite was such a wonderful public servant. He always had smile on his face and always was always such a positive influence. May God grant all of you comfort! Dwite hs earned his crown in heaven.
Kevin and Mary Duffy
March 19, 2021
My sincerest condolences to the Pederson family and all who loved Dwite (Mr. Pederson to me always). Mr. Pederson will forever be in my thoughts and prayers. I have many fond memories of his kindred spirit, his kindness, his truth, and his smile - growing up in Elkhorn, Ne. He will always shine brightly to those whose spirits he touched. God bless Mr. Peterson and please continue to shine where time has no end and is never ending. You are forever with us. Kevin (Christina and Jon)
Kevin Trouba
March 19, 2021
Saturday Morning Solutions
March 19, 2021
I love how he sent you flowers for so many different occasions. What a dear one!
Lauren Bartels
March 18, 2021
Heartfelt sympathy to the family. Your family is in our thoughts and prayers. Polkville, North Carolina loves Pete Pedersen as a brother in Christ.
Hilda Elliott
March 18, 2021
Michael and Meta Gerson
March 18, 2021
Dwight was a bright and wonderful soul. I owe him a debt of gratitude as he started me on the path to serenity. I´ll miss him dearly
Stuart Sleeper
March 18, 2021
Our Prayers and Thoughts are with you. God Bless Dwite and God Bless your family.
Tom and Mary Gracey
March 18, 2021
Andy, so sorry to hear of your father's passing. Please accept our sincere condolences on your tragic loss. May your pain be tempered by the knowledge that your dad had a positive influence on so many lives. Sincerely, Roger & Rick
Roger Bolte and Rick Underwood
March 18, 2021
What a wonderful soul.we worked on many projects together and i always respected his wisdom. You will be truly missed by many my friend.
Marlon Wofford
March 18, 2021
Thinking of your family today.
Lisa Byard
March 18, 2021
Showing 1 - 20 of 20 results