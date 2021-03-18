Dear Andy and Family, My heart hurt when I heard of your dad's passing. He was such a wonderful person , full of kindness and love. He was a beacon of love and support for JImmy during the darkest of hours. If there is anyone who walked straight into heaven it is your dad. May the love, prayers and support of your family and friends, help to heal your heart. He will always have a special place in our hearts. Ann and Larry and family I am sure Jimmy was there to give him a hug.

Ann Tamisiea Etienne March 22, 2021