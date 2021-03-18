Pedersen, Dwite A.
Age 79
Elkhorn, NE. Preceded in death by his wife, Poe.
Survived by son, Andrew (Jennifer) of Omaha; daughters, Michaela Jackson of Omaha, and Megan (Michael) Nelson of Elkhorn; nine grandchildren; three great-grandchildren; twin brother, Dwaine of Omaha; and brother, Clio of North Carolina.
VISITATION: Monday, 5-7pm, at St. Patrick's Catholic Church in Elkhorn, with WAKE SERVICE at 7pm. MASS OF CHRISTIAN BURIAL: Tuesday, 10:30am at St. Patrick's Catholic Church. INTERMENT: Prospect Hill Cemetery. Memorials to Douglas County Youth Center. Condolences to: www.reichmuthfuneralhomes.com
. Live stream available at http://www.reichmuthfuneralhomes.com/obituaries/permalink/9892198/LTWebcast
REICHMUTH FUNERAL HOME
21901 West Maple | (402) 289-2222
Published by Omaha World-Herald from Mar. 18 to Mar. 21, 2021.