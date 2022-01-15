Menu
Search by Name
Menu
Omaha World-Herald
Omaha World-Herald Homepage
Obituaries Section
Submit an Obituary
Find an Obituary
Sympathy Ideas
Grief Support
Search by Name
Fay Edward "Butch" Guy
FUNERAL HOME
Heafey Hoffmann Dworak Cutler Mortuaries - West Center Chapel
7805 W. Center Road
Omaha, NE
Guy, Fay Edward "Butch"

August 3, 1943 - January 11, 2022

VISITATION: Friday, January 14th from 6pm to 8pm at West Center Chapel. FUNERAL SERVICE: Saturday, January 15th at 10:30am at West Center Chapel. Interment: Evergreen Cemetery. Memorials are suggested to High Point Open Bible Church.

To view a live broadcast of the Funeral Service, please go to www.heafeyheafey.com and click the "View Live Cast" button on the home page.

HEAFEY-HOFFMANN-DWORAK-CUTLER

West Center Chapel, 7805 W. Center Rd.

402-391-3900 | www.heafeyheafey.com
Published by Omaha World-Herald on Jan. 15, 2022.
34465541-95D0-45B0-BEEB-B9E0361A315A
To plant trees in memory, please visit the Sympathy Store.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
Jan
14
Visitation
6:00p.m. - 8:00p.m.
Heafey Hoffmann Dworak Cutler Mortuaries - West Center Chapel
7805 W. Center Road, Omaha, NE
Jan
15
Funeral service
10:30a.m.
Heafey Hoffmann Dworak Cutler Mortuaries - West Center Chapel
7805 W. Center Road, Omaha, NE
Funeral services provided by:
Heafey Hoffmann Dworak Cutler Mortuaries - West Center Chapel
MAKE A DONATION
MEMORIES & CONDOLENCES
Sponsored by Heafey Hoffmann Dworak Cutler Mortuaries - West Center Chapel.
Add a Message
Not sure what to say?
2 Entries
Randy and Christy Upton
January 15, 2022
So sorry for the loss of your loved one. May he rest in peace.
Tom & Kathy Roy
Other
January 13, 2022
Showing 1 - 2 of 2 results