Lt Col Usaf Frank L. Hicks Ret
FUNERAL HOME
Bellevue Memorial Chapel
2202 Hancock Street
Bellevue, NE
Hicks, Frank L. - LtCol USAF (Ret)

MEMORIAL SERVICE: Tuesday, June 29th, 11:30am at Bellevue Memorial Funeral Chapel, with VISITATION one hour prior to the Service. To view a live broadcast of the Service, go to the website below and click the link on the Hicks obituary. INURNMENT: Tuesday, June 29th, 1pm, Omaha National Cemetery, with Military Honors by Offutt Air Force Base Honor Guard, and Papillion Legion Post #32. Memorials will be directed by the family.

BELLEVUE MEMORIAL CHAPEL

Heafey-Hoffmann-Dworak-Cutler, 2202 Hancock St., Bellevue, NE

(402) 291-5000 | www.bellevuefuneralchapel.com

Published by Omaha World-Herald on Jun. 27, 2021.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
Jun
29
Visitation
10:30a.m.
Bellevue Memorial Chapel
2202 Hancock Street, Bellevue, NE
Jun
29
Memorial service
11:30a.m.
Bellevue Memorial Chapel
2202 Hancock Street, Bellevue, NE
Jun
29
Inurnment
1:00p.m.
Omaha National Cemetery
NE
Thank you for your Service May you be Granted Golden wings to carry you on your Journey to a Restful Peace
Francis Durham
June 28, 2021
Thank you for your service
Marc Sawatzki
June 27, 2021
