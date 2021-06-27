Hicks, Frank L. - LtCol USAF (Ret)MEMORIAL SERVICE: Tuesday, June 29th, 11:30am at Bellevue Memorial Funeral Chapel, with VISITATION one hour prior to the Service. To view a live broadcast of the Service, go to the website below and click the link on the Hicks obituary. INURNMENT: Tuesday, June 29th, 1pm, Omaha National Cemetery, with Military Honors by Offutt Air Force Base Honor Guard, and Papillion Legion Post #32. Memorials will be directed by the family.BELLEVUE MEMORIAL CHAPELHeafey-Hoffmann-Dworak-Cutler, 2202 Hancock St., Bellevue, NE(402) 291-5000 | www.bellevuefuneralchapel.com