Ardery, George E.



Age 88 - February 11, 2021



Passed away at home in Modale, IA. Preceded in death by wife, Mary; son, Rocky; brothers, Donald and Robert; sister, Doris. Survived by sons, Terry (Sabrina) and Mickey (Mary); daughters, Robin Williams and Melanie Drury; 11 grandchildren; 18 great-grandchildren; brother, Gary.



CELEBRATION OF LIFE: Saturday, February 27, 11am with VISITATION at 10am at Bethany Funeral Home. INTERMENT at Fairview Cemetery.



Published by Omaha World-Herald on Feb. 24, 2021.