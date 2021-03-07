Menu
LTC James Ronald "Jim" Hoy
1935 - 2021
BORN
1935
DIED
2021
Hoy, LTC James "Jim" Ronald

August 23, 1935 - March 4, 2021

Bellevue, NE. Passed away at age 85. Jim was born, a second generation Danish-American, the son of Louis James Hoy and Adeline Louise Bemish of Chicago, IL. A life-long Cub fan, he spent many a school day enriching his education from the right field bleachers of Wrigley Field. He enlisted in the US Navy in 1953 and served as a Hospital Corpsman at Chelsea Naval Hospital in Boston. There he met and married the love of his life, Jacqueline Ann Marston, a Corpsman from Portsmouth, NH. He then attended Nursing School at Alexian Brothers Hospital in Chicago, graduating as a Nurse Anesthetist. Commissioned as a 1LT he served 16 years in the Air Force. An early assignment found him at Clark AFB in the Philippines, where he worked on combat wounded soldiers and Marines evacuated from the fighting in Vietnam. The highlight of his career was his time as a USAF Pararescueman, earning his maroon beret in 1970 after graduating from Mountain climbing school, SERE training, Combat Diver school, and Airborne school. He acquired 79 jumps, including night jumps, ocean jumps, tree jumps, and helicopter born jumps. As a PJ he served on the recovery crew for the Apollo XIV mission, and later was the Commandant of the PJ school at Hill AFB in Utah. After retiring from the Air Force in 1979, Jim continued his work as a CRNA, working at both St. Joseph and Bergan-Mercy Hospitals, and working locum tenens at hospitals across the country, including Albion, NE. In retirement he enjoyed reading history and watching Husker Football, UNO Hockey, Creighton Basketball, and the College World Series.

He is survived by Jackie, his wife of 64 years; sister, Judy Tomeseck of Hayward Lake, WI; son, COL James R. Hoy Jr; and daughters, Cheryl A. Schaeffer, Lori M. Stevens, Susan L. Hoy, and Christine L. Escamilla of Spring, TX. Jim and Jackie have an adoring band of six grandchildren; and nine great-grandchildren.

Services are not scheduled, though future Interment is anticipated at the Omaha National Cemetery. "That Others May Live."



Published by Omaha World-Herald on Mar. 7, 2021.
I graduated from PJs in June 1972 at Hill AFB. Thank you for teaching me the medical skills I needed and still have today. RIP
Bill Goding
March 17, 2021
I have fond memories of learning from Jim as a young PJ. We last talked at JollyGreen/PJ reunion in Ft. Walton. I had moved on and was a rescue pilot at the time. Seems like yesterday. I'll see him on the other side. May god bless you all.
Dan Schneider
March 17, 2021
I just want you to know that Jim Hoy had a huge impact on my life. I´m sorry for your loss. He inspired me me to be better. I´m thankful for him being a PJ because he made us all better at our job.
Michael R.Smith
March 16, 2021
RIP PJ! Until we meet again! HOOYAH!
David W Cogswell
March 16, 2021
Guitars For Vets Nebraska
March 15, 2021
"Big Jim" God speed my friend, it was a pleasure knowing you! Fair winds and following seas!
Steve Reed
March 9, 2021
Allen Talley
March 9, 2021
Jim Milder
March 8, 2021
Thank you for your Service May you be Granted Golden wings to carry you on your Journey to a Restful Peace
Francis Durham VFW Dist 10 Chaplain
March 8, 2021
You can rest now, say hello to Mom and Dad and Grandma. See you soon.
Judy and JimTomasik
March 7, 2021
I was so privileged to have been able to meet Jim. In only our few short visits I was able to get a glimpse of what a remarkable man he was and will continue to be
Joseph D Gulick
March 7, 2021
RIP My Air force Buddy. Ride high into the sunset of heaven.
ALLEN J TALLEY
March 7, 2021
So sorry. Our condolences and prayers for your family
Anthony Romero
March 7, 2021
My deepest sympathies for your loss. I have many great memories from Burns Flat OK. and my thoughts and prayers are with you during this sad time.
Don Talley, M.D.
March 7, 2021
Thank you for your service. Long and distinguished.
John Swanson
March 7, 2021
