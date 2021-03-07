Hoy, LTC James "Jim" RonaldAugust 23, 1935 - March 4, 2021Bellevue, NE. Passed away at age 85. Jim was born, a second generation Danish-American, the son of Louis James Hoy and Adeline Louise Bemish of Chicago, IL. A life-long Cub fan, he spent many a school day enriching his education from the right field bleachers of Wrigley Field. He enlisted in the US Navy in 1953 and served as a Hospital Corpsman at Chelsea Naval Hospital in Boston. There he met and married the love of his life, Jacqueline Ann Marston, a Corpsman from Portsmouth, NH. He then attended Nursing School at Alexian Brothers Hospital in Chicago, graduating as a Nurse Anesthetist. Commissioned as a 1LT he served 16 years in the Air Force. An early assignment found him at Clark AFB in the Philippines, where he worked on combat wounded soldiers and Marines evacuated from the fighting in Vietnam. The highlight of his career was his time as a USAF Pararescueman, earning his maroon beret in 1970 after graduating from Mountain climbing school, SERE training, Combat Diver school, and Airborne school. He acquired 79 jumps, including night jumps, ocean jumps, tree jumps, and helicopter born jumps. As a PJ he served on the recovery crew for the Apollo XIV mission, and later was the Commandant of the PJ school at Hill AFB in Utah. After retiring from the Air Force in 1979, Jim continued his work as a CRNA, working at both St. Joseph and Bergan-Mercy Hospitals, and working locum tenens at hospitals across the country, including Albion, NE. In retirement he enjoyed reading history and watching Husker Football, UNO Hockey, Creighton Basketball, and the College World Series.He is survived by Jackie, his wife of 64 years; sister, Judy Tomeseck of Hayward Lake, WI; son, COL James R. Hoy Jr; and daughters, Cheryl A. Schaeffer, Lori M. Stevens, Susan L. Hoy, and Christine L. Escamilla of Spring, TX. Jim and Jackie have an adoring band of six grandchildren; and nine great-grandchildren.Services are not scheduled, though future Interment is anticipated at the Omaha National Cemetery. "That Others May Live."