Menu
Search by Name
Menu
Omaha World-Herald
Omaha World-Herald Homepage
Obituaries Section
Submit an Obituary
Find an Obituary
Sympathy Ideas
Grief Support
Search by Name
Jeffrey Jeff Sevier
1970 - 2022
BORN
1970
DIED
2022
FUNERAL HOME
Campbell-Aman Funeral Home
444 S 17th St
Blair, NE
UPCOMING SERVICE
Celebration of Life
Apr, 2 2022
5:00p.m.
Heafey Hoffman Dworak Cutler, West Center Chapel
Send Flowers
Sevier, Jeffrey

June 20, 1970 - February 14, 2022

Survivors: daughter, Ashleigh, Omaha; parents: Larry and Peggy Sevier, Branson West, Missouri; brother, Christopher Sevier, Wichita, KS; rescue kitten Mickey (who now resides with Jeff's parents); and several aunts, uncles, nieces, nephews, cousins, and many beloved friends.

Memorials may be directed to the Nebraska Humane Society of Omaha. SERVICES: Saturday, April 2, Heafey Hoffman Dworak Cutler Mortuary, West Center Chapel, 7805 W. Center Rd., Omaha, NE from 4-6pm with a CELEBRATION of LIFE SERVICE at 5pm.

Campbell Aman Funeral Home

444 S 17th Street, Blair, NE 68008 www.campbellaman.com
Published by Omaha World-Herald on Mar. 27, 2022.
34465541-95D0-45B0-BEEB-B9E0361A315A
To plant trees in memory, please visit the Sympathy Store.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
Apr
2
Celebration of Life
5:00p.m.
Heafey Hoffman Dworak Cutler, West Center Chapel
7805 West Center Road, Omaha, NE
Funeral services provided by:
Campbell-Aman Funeral Home
MAKE A DONATION
MEMORIES & CONDOLENCES
Sponsored by Campbell-Aman Funeral Home.
Add a Message
Not sure what to say?
1 Entry
Jeff was my neighbor, always said HI and if I had my smoker going he wanted to know what I was cooking and what time dinner was.
Tom Owens
Other
March 22, 2022
Showing 1 - 1 of 1 results