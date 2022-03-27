Sevier, Jeffrey
June 20, 1970 - February 14, 2022
Survivors: daughter, Ashleigh, Omaha; parents: Larry and Peggy Sevier, Branson West, Missouri; brother, Christopher Sevier, Wichita, KS; rescue kitten Mickey (who now resides with Jeff's parents); and several aunts, uncles, nieces, nephews, cousins, and many beloved friends.
Memorials may be directed to the Nebraska Humane Society of Omaha. SERVICES: Saturday, April 2, Heafey Hoffman Dworak Cutler Mortuary, West Center Chapel, 7805 W. Center Rd., Omaha, NE from 4-6pm with a CELEBRATION of LIFE SERVICE at 5pm.
Campbell Aman Funeral Home
444 S 17th Street, Blair, NE 68008 www.campbellaman.com
